Sekhukhune United have been accused of lying by the family affected by Shaune Mogaila’s fatal car accident in October 2024

The family spokesperson, Sifiso Skosana, said the club did not reach out to the family despite coach Lehlohonolo Seema saying they gave their blessings for the winger to play

Local football fans reacted on social media to question why the family needs to permit Mogaila to play while others wondered why there were conflicting messages over the incident

The family affected by Shaune Mogaila’s car accident in October 2024, said the club did not reach out to them despite coach Lehlohonolo Seema stating otherwise.

Seema said the family, who lost a nine-year daughter, gave their blessings for Mogaila to play for Sekhukhune again while his court case is still underway.

Lehlohonolo Seema has been accused of lying by the family affected by Shaune Mogaila's car accident.

Source: Twitter

Mogaila scored the only goal in a man-of-the-match performance against Chippa United, while family spokesperson Sifiso Skosana said the club has yet to reach out.

Lehlohonolo Seema is accused of lying

Seema's comments was questioned in the tweet below:

According to Scrolla Africa, Skosana said the family did not speak to Sekhukhune and that the mother of the daughter who passed away is still recovering from her severe injuries.

Skosana said:

“They are lying. They never spoke to us and never gave them consent about Mogaila playing.“The mother was in hospital for two months. She was only discharged in January. She still cannot walk. She didn’t even get to bury her beloved daughter because she was still in ICU.”

Skosana’s comments were in reaction to Seema previously saying:

"They understand that it was an accident. It could have happened to any of us here. It also shows that the family are trying to forgive.’

Seema said the family gave their blessing in the tweet below:

Mogaila’s court case is still being investigated

Mogaila was allegedly under the influence during the accident and turned himself in while his case for culpable homicide was postponed till Monday, 19 May 2025.

Before his man-of-the-match performance against Chippa, Mogaila was barred from training with the first team, which raised serious doubts over his future.

The winger joined Sekhukhune United in 2024 from PSL rival Royal AM and has one goal in five appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Sekhukhune United star Shaune Mogaila is playing despite being investigated for culpable homicide.

Source: Twitter

Fans have questions

Local football fans reacted on social media to raise questions over the issue, as conflicting messages have come from the club and family.

DziChicken Khuhu said Mogaila must play:

“But the guy needs to feed his family.”

Segabutla Thabiso said the court must decide:

“Mogaila's future is going to be determined by the court of law, not the family spokesperson.”

Shasha Shabangu says the family has no say:

“But the family can't stop Mogaila, the one that can stop him from playing is the police. I feel sorry for the family but don't say we don't permit Mogaila to play; they can't stop it.”

Ramee Bsg asked a question:

“Why must the player get permission from the girl's family to play? He is a footballer; he must face the court.”

Patrick Mautjane question Seema:

“Why is he lying?”

Sekhukhune United clear the air over Lehlohonolo Seema’s future

As reported by Briefly News, PSL club Sekhukhune United has cleared the air over Lehlohonolo Seema’s future as head coach.

Questions arose about Seema’s future after reports suggested that the club has held discussions with former Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler.

