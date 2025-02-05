Sekhukhune United star Shaune Mogaila faces an uncertain future after being banned from training due to his court case for culpable homicide.

Mogaila was involved in a car accident in October 2024, which unfortunately led to the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl

Local football fans reacted on social media to offer Mogaila support, while others felt the 29-year-old’s career was over

Winger Shaune Mogaila’s football career is uncertain after he was banned from training due to his ongoing culpable homicide court case.

The Sekhukhune United star was involved in a car accident in October 2024, which tragically led to the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Sekhukhune United star Shaune Mogaila's career due to his culpable homicide case.

Following the tragic accident, Mogaila turned himself in and received bail in November 2024, and has appeared several times at the Thembisa Magistrate Court.

Shaune Mogaila’s future is uncertain

Mogaila's career is in jeopardy, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Mogaila, who was defended by local fans, has not been training with the first-team squad as the club awaits the court decision.

The source said:

“He has not been training with the rest of his teammates in the first team. At this stage, it is unclear what the future holds for him, but it has got to do with the case and the club would want the issue to be finalised before making a decision. But, it is not looking good.”

Mogaila’s recent court case took place on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, where his case was postponed to Monday, 19 May.

Mogaila appeared in court on Tuesday, 4 February, according to the tweet below:

Mogaila’s career is at a standstill

Mogaila joined Sekhukhune in July 2024 after leaving PSL rivals Royal AM, while he also played for TS Galaxy and Highlands Park.

The winger also has scored one goal in five appearances for Bafana Bafana, all of which took place in 2023.

Sekhukhune is currently fourth on the PSL log, six points behind Orlando Pirates who they will face on Wednesday, 5 February.

Shaune Mogaila has not trained with his Sekhukhune United teammates. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

Fans feel for Mogaila

Local football fans reacted on social media to show concern for the talented 29-year-old winger while others felt that his career was over.

Kabelo Ngakantsi hopes for the best:

“We should all be careful of these small things because it’s ultimately the ones that affect our staying and dominating the big stages. The boy will learn, character is everything in life.”

Sibusiso Mogoane made a prediction:

“He will soon become a free agent.”

Lindoh Mkhathazi Xulu showed sympathy:

“I feel sorry for him, shame.”

Zukisani Shai Gonzalo is sad:

“Career over.”

Mshika Baba Ka Nkanyezi feels for Mogaila:

“That’s too bad.”

