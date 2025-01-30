Former Kaizer Chiefs skipper Tefu Mashamaite said he does not appreciate new coach Nasreddine Nabi’s candid comments about Amakhosi

The former defender spent four seasons at Chiefs from 2011 to 2015 before moving to Swedish side BK Hacken

Local football fans reacted negatively on social media, saying Mashamaite has no grounds to speak about Chiefs

Tefu Mashamaite, a former Kaizer Chiefs captain, said he did not like coach Nasreddine Nabi’s comments about the lack of quality in the Amakhosi squad.

Nabi became Chiefs coach at the start of the 2024/2025 season and has often spoken about the depth of quality at the side, much to the disapproval of Mashamaite.

Former Kaizer Chiefs skipper Tefu Mashamaite shared some criticism over coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Mashamaite’s comments before the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 1 February 2025, and previously named Oswin Appollis as an ideal signing for Chiefs.

Tefu Mashamaite says Nabi must watch his words

Mashamaite speaks about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mashamaite said Nabi’s comments about the lack of quality are concerning while he still backed the coach for long-term success at the club.

Mashamaite said:

“I think it has to be a long-term project, so you can’t just expect him to come in and start winning trophies and doing miraculous things. But one thing that I didn’t like about him was the fact that he went out into public and said ‘I don’t have quality’ when he had all the time at the beginning of the season to assess the situation and see the kind of squad that he’s working with. It just felt like he was throwing them under the bus.”

Chiefs announced the derby on their Twitter (X) profile:

Chiefs have players missing for the Soweto derby

Ahead of the derby, Nabi has been hampered by the unavailability of new signing Tashreeq Morris and in-form winger Wandile Duba, through suspension and injury respectively.

Despite the missing players, Chiefs have been hard at work in training, while new signings Thabo Cele and Makabi Lilepo have joined the squad.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has begun preparations for the Soweto derby. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans ignore Mashamaite

Local football fans reacted negatively on social media saying Mashamaite’s words hold no water and he should not concern himself about Nabi.

Iminathi Junior is not a fan of Mashamaite:

“We also didn't like that he boycotted Chiefs.”

Mzamo Mazongollo compared Mashamaite to another former Chiefs star:

“He is becoming like Junior Khanye.”

Bonginkosi Zweni is not concerned:

“Who cares about him?”

Mahapela Seshemane does not back Nabi:

“Nabi is a flop.”

Lesego Molobye gave Mashamaite some advice:

“Tefu try your luck in coaching maybe you will understand one day.”

