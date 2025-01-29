Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs welcomed new faces to Naturena as they prepare for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 1 February 2025

Tashreeq Morris, Thabo Cele and Makabi Lilepo trained with their new teammates as coach Nasreddine Nabi gets a first look at the new signings

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they were excited about the Soweto derby while Amakhosi fans backed their side to beat Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signings joined the side ahead of the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

Tashreeq Morris, Makabi Lilepo and Thabo Cele joined Chiefs during the January transfer window and coach Nasreddine Nabi got his first look at the new arrivals.

Makabi Lilepo, Thabo Cele and Tashreeq Morris had their first training session at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Morris joined Chiefs from PSL rivals SuperSport United, while the club brought in Cele and Lilepo from Russia and France respectively.

Kaizer Chiefs has new faces in their squad

Chiefs' new signings were seen at training, according to the tweet below:

The trio are expected to bring quality to the side that also promoted young attacking midfielder Siphesihle Tati into their senior squad.

After 14 matches played in the PSL, Chiefs are currently seventh, six points behind Soweto rivals Pirates who are second on the log.

Victory over Pirates could go a long way in helping Nabi win over fans after Chiefs endured indifferent form in January after two wins and two defeats.

Chiefs welcomed Lilepo on their Twitter (X) profile:

Chiefs face a confident Pirates side

While Chiefs are seventh, Pirates head into the match off the back of finishing top of their CAF Champions League group that included defending champions Al-Ahly.

Ahead of the anticipated derby, Pirates assistant manager Mandla Ncikazi sent a warning to Chiefs, saying the side can expect their rivals to be fully focused.

Kaizer Chiefs are hard at work getting ready for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Chiefs fans are confident

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say they are confident ahead of the Soweto derby and have welcomed the new signings.

South African Factz is a Chiefs fan:

“The greatest team of all time.”

Tzafenda cannot wait to see the players in action:

“I want to see Lilepo/ Morris and Cele we already know what they can do.”

Brian Ntshwabi has a wish:

“We don't want to see Yusuf Mart anywhere near the starting line-up on Saturday, please.”

Choene VII is proud of Chiefs:

“The only brand that matters in South African football.”

Semenya Gattuso Masai hopes for the best:

“All the best.”

Mnqweno Matomela is confident:

“Hey, I'm confident. Saturday we are winning.”

MJ Rebirth asked a question:

“Where is Castillo? I can see almost everyone is back at training.”

Itz ØkMalumČhris is happy:

“Seems like everyone is back in training. Good luck boys.”

Sphelele Cpheh Zuma wants to see a player get a chance:

“Where is Naledi Hlongwane?”

Amkelani Kats backs Chiefs:

“I believe in you, gents.”

