Orlando Pirates Star Hails Kaizer Chiefs’ New Signing Ahead of Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs new signing has earned praises from an Orlando Pirates star ahead of the first Soweto derby this campaign

The Buccaneers star believes the Glamour Boys bringing in three new players will change the dynamics of the match

The match will take place on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium, with the ticket already being sold out weeks before the game

Orlando Pirates star Deon Hotto has hailed one of Kaizer Chiefs' three signings ahead of the first Soweto derby this season.

The Buccaneers will lock horns with their city rivals at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, February 1, 2025, with three points all for grabs in the Betway Premiership.

The Sea Robbers are in good form heading into the match while the Glamour Boys are struggling with consistency since the start of the season.

This season's clash between both Soweto-based clubs is expected to be different as Amakhosi took a huge step by announcing the arrival of three new players five days before the encounter.

Nasreddine Nabi's side unveiled Thabo Cele, Glody Lilepo, and Tashreeq Morris on Monday, January 27.

Hotto hails Morris ahead of Soweto Derby

According to iDiskiTimes, Hotto singled out Morris for praise while speaking to the media ahead of the Soweto derby.

The Namibian international is having a great season with the Bucs at 34 and could be one of the deciding players in the game this weekend.

The 34-year-old believes Kaizer Chiefs adding three new players to their squad ahead of the tie will change the dynamics of the match, and claimed Morris is a very good player.

“Yeah, it definitely does [change dynamics],” he stated.

“I saw the three new faces – the one from SuperSport, the striker [Morris], a very good one. A very hard worker.

“The other two, I don’t really know them but it does change the dynamic of the approach also."

Despite admitting Amakhosi's new signings will bring new dynamics to the game, the Namibian star is confident that the Bucs technical staff are already working on it.

“But I know with the technical staff that we are having, I know they are digging deep to try to get clips from those guys so that we can just be prepared what’s coming from those two players because the other one I know,” he added.

Orlando Pirates six points behind Mamelodi Sundowns on the Betway Premiership table, and could reduce it to three if they get a win against Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs are still fifth on the log. They've gathered 21 points from 14 matches this season.

