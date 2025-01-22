Kaizer Chiefs prospect Naledi Hlongwane has been rewarded with the number 35 jersey at the club after signing a three-year senior contract

The 17-year-old striker has been a standout star in Amakhosi’s development side and was on the bench during their last PSL victory

Local football fans praised Hlongwane on social media, saying Hlongwane should have been given a longer contract and has been tipped to be a success at the Soweto giants

Teen striker Naledi Hlongwane has been given a senior three-year contract at Kaizer Chiefs and the number 35 jersey at the Soweto giants.

Hlongwane has been a standout star in the Chiefs’ development side and travelled with the team during their recent PSL victory over Sekhukhune United.

Kaizer Chiefs prospect Naledi Hlongwane has been given a senior contract and new jersey number at the club. Image: naledi_hlongwane_9.

Source: Instagram

The teen striker is tipped for a great future at Chiefs, while the player recently praised Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro after playing for the Spaniard during a Carling All-Star XI match.

Naledi Hlongwane gets senior jersey at Chiefs

Fans reacted to Hlongwane's new jersey in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the club has been impressed with Hlongwane, while they edge closer to adding French-based winger Makabi Lilepo to their squad.

The source said:

“They have already allocated jersey number 35 to him, and he travelled with the team to Durban for the game against Sekhukhune United. It was thought that he was supposed to have played in that game, but they changed the decision at the last minute. Concerning the contract, it’s an initial three-year senior team contract, and it will run until June 2028. So, things are working out for the youngsters at Chiefs right now.”

Chiefs confirmed their upcoming fixture against Free Agents on their Twitter (X) profile:

Hlongwane is ready to play for Chiefs

After signing his senior contract, Hlongwane could represent the Soweto giants on Sunday, 26 January 2025, when they face amateur side Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs have a rich history of promoting young talent, with current prospect Mduduzi Shabalala playing a vital role at the Soweto giants this season.

With the January window now open, the club are looking to bring in new faces after being linked with Lilepo, Fiston Mayele, Oswin Appollis and Tanzanian star Feisal Salum.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has promoted several young players to the senior squad at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Hlongwane

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Hlongwane has a bright future at Chiefs and the should have been given a longer contract.

U Lucky Ka Vilakazi is happy:

“Good news, he will help us going forward.”

Chris Mnguni asked a question:

“Three years is too short. Why not five or six?”

Richard Khanyi backs the player:

“I am happy for him, I know he is going to deliver.”

Reyaiteka Livestock Accumulation Club backs the decision:

“That will be a great move.”

Bonga Sotywambe wants more experience up front:

“Eish Kaizer Chiefs, why not sign Fiston Mayele, Lungelo Nguse or Clement Mzize?

