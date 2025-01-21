Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly agreed to personal terms with French-based attacker Makabi Lilepo

The Congolese star could cost Chiefs in the region of R10 million, and he will join SuperSport United star Tashreeq Morris as new arrivals at Naturena during the January transfer window

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to welcome the player to Mzansi, while others said the club needs to make more signings by the end of January 2025

French-based attacker Makabi Lilepo could join Kaizer Chiefs in January 2025 after the R10 million-rated star reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Soweto giants.

The Congolese striker could leave French side Valenciennes FC for Chiefs and become their second signing of the month after Tashreeq Morris joined from SuperSport United.

Congolese striker Makabi Lilepo could leave France and join Kaizer Chiefs. Image: lilepo_makabi/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Lilepo has scored six goals in two seasons in France and is the second Congolese striker linked with Chiefs after the club showed interest in R20 million-rated Fiston Mayele.

Kaizer Chiefs set to welcome Makabi Lilepo

Lilepo has agreed personal terms with Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club is close to finalising the deal for Lilepo and is looking to bring in more signings, according to sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior.

The source said:

"Things are looking very good, and the Chiefs expect to seal the deal by the end of the week at the latest. The player [Lilepo] is understood to have agreed to personal terms, so now there are just a few more details to sort out. So much work has been done in the background, and we are beginning to see the results of that work. Coach Nabi has specific targets, and more deals are being discussed as we speak."

Chiefs' interest in Lilepo was confirmed in the tweet below:

Chiefs will bring in more players

With the January window now open, Chiefs are keen to bring in new faces, and coach Nabi has been armed with an R100 million transfer war chest.

The Soweto giants have been linked with several stars, such as Mayele, Oswin Appollis, Stanley Nwabali and Feisal Salum.

Coach Nabi has already secured his first signing of the window after welcoming Morris to the club, with winger Christian Saile heading in the opposite direction.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has signed former SuperSport United star Tashreeq Morris at the club. Image: KaizerChiefs and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Fans want more signings

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say they want more signings at the club, while they welcomed Lilepo to Naturena.

Vusi Mndebele has a demand:

"Nabi must guide the team to at least third or win the Nedbank Cup. Kaizer Chiefs can progress nicely if they play CAF next season. Nabi, please, I'm instructing you to finish top three or else."

Tebatso Mokwena wants more players:

"By Friday, we want at least two or three new player announcements."

Trump Keatholetswe hopes for the best:

"Let's hope it is the truth. "ith chiefs management, you never know."

Mohau Gregory Tlhosane is impressed:

"Just saw a few clips of him, and he's promising. He'd combine very well with Sirino, Vilakazi and Shabalala."

Ziggy Kovodakovic is concerned:

"Lilepo and Apollis play the same position. If he has agreed, we will have to forget about Apollis. Does the team intend to buy a prolific striker?"

Kaizer Chiefs told to up their bid for top transfer target

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs had an R6 million bid rejected for Tanzanian star Feisal Salum and have been told to up their bid to R40 million.

Salum is a top target for Chiefs, and Tanzanian club Azam FC is determined to keep their star player by placing a huge price on his head.

