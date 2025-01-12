Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs increased their transfer war chest to R100 million as they look to secure new talent in the January transfer window

Congolese striker Fiston Mayele is at the top of the list that includes PSL stars Oswin Appolis, Stanley Nwabali and Fawaaz Basadien, along with Tanzanian star Feisal Salum

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs need to secure top signings, as they named their desired targets

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs increased their transfer budget to R100 million during the January transfer window as they look to sign new players to help the squad achieve their goals.

The club is looking to buy new players, and Chiefs have been linked with stars such as Fiston Mayele, Oswin Appollis, Fawaaz Basadien and Feisal Salum.

Kaizer Chiefs are prepared to break the bank for Congolese striker Fiston Mayele. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Soweto club is keen on adding new players, with R20 million-rated Congolese striker Mayele topping the list of players linked with the club looking to end their decade long trophy drought.

Kaizer Chiefs want new players

Mayele wished Rhulani Mokwena a happy birthday, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs have increased their budget from R60 million to R100 million because they face paying significant fees for players amid interest from rival clubs.

The source said:

"They know that without a proper budget, they won't get the right players they want for the team to do well and change the fortunes. That's why they are considering raising the current budget to R100m. They believe the R100m will make a big difference in negotiating and buying the players they want."

Watch Mayele interact with Simba players in the video below:

Chiefs face competition for top targets

While currently playing for Egyptian side Pyramids FC, Mayele has been linked with several clubs, including Tanzanian giants Simba SC, coached by South African tactician Fadlu Davids.

During the window, Chiefs are looking to strengthen several departments, including the goalkeepers, after they only managed to keep one clean sheet this season.

Tanzanian midfielder Feisal Salum and Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis are targets for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Visionhaus and FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Fans want new players at Chiefs

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media, listing the players they wanted to see on the training grounds at Naturena during the January transfer window.

Cheddar Remo Cheese'boy is doubtful:

"Funny how it's R100M, but they still haven't signed any players."

Vidge Maak is happy:

“Sounds good.”

Mabilo Nuna Wasesi made a suggestion:

“Please sign Appolis and Fiston Mayele.”

Just Agency has a negative outlook:

"Waste of time, this family business won't sign any player."

Mikael Fantei Qhanya is waiting:

"Clear proof is when we see those quality players on the playing field."

Kaizer Chiefs linked with former Atletico Madrid striker

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with Swiss striker Ruben del Campo in the January transfer window, as they look to add new flavour to their attacking line-up.

The 24-year-old Swiss striker previously played for Spanish side Atletico Madrid B and represented his country at youth level where he scored six goals for various teams.

Source: Briefly News