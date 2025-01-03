Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have several transfer targets in the January transfer window and could have to break the bank for their services

Among the players linked with Chiefs include Fiston Mayele, Feisal Salum and Oswin Appollis, who could all demand hefty price tags before joining Amakhosi

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs should pursue African-based stars Salum and Mayele in the January transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs said they want to finalise deals for new players quickly in the January transfer window, as they face competition for many of their top targets.

The Soweto giants have been linked with several stars, including Fiston Mayele and Feisal Salum, from clubs outside of Mzansi, while both players could demand hefty price tags.

Feisal Salum, Oswin Appollis and Fiston Mayele could all be expensive arrivals at Kaizer Chiefs in January 2025. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Tanzanian midfielder Salum is wanted by many clubs, and he could sign a mega-money contract extension at his current side, Azam FC, which could earn him R216 000 a month.

Kaizer Chiefs could face lengthy transfer negotiations

Salum is admired by fans, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club is not willing to enter long transfer talks for its targets, including Mayele, who could cost up to R20 million.

The source said:

"Chiefs are looking to bring in new players during the January window, but as stated before, there is no intention to enter any long-winded sagas over players. Coach Nabi has a list of players he wants to bring to the club, and of course, there will be competition because they are talented stars that attract interest from other clubs, but the aim is to conclude deals quickly."

Chiefs ended 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Chippa United, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs want several new stars

Chiefs are not only looking at players outside of South Africa but also showed an interest in Chippa United skipper Stanley Nwabali and Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis.

The pursuit of the PSL stars, though, could prove difficult after Nwabali recently signed a new contract at Chippa, while Polokwane is not willing to sell Appollis to a PSL rival.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi wants quick negotiations for new players in the January transfer window. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans pick their ideal transfers

Chiefs fans reacted on social media to say who they want at Naturena, backing Chiefs to pursue talent outside of Mzansi.

Lwazi Gongota says Chiefs do not need to break the bank for Salum:

"Great opportunity for Chiefs to pounce; a R5.5M offer would do for this guy."

Luvo Ngongani does not rate Salum:

"He won't survive in Betway Prem. We've seen these players have big expectations and failed to live up to those expectations, such as Neymar Marou, Lazarous Kambole and many more."

Mdue Mbulelo Makhakhi backs the pursuit of Salum and Mayele:

"It is high time that Kaizer Motaung's children stopped complaining about Betway premiership teams and bought good players in Africa."

Mthokozisi Blessing Mbatha picked their signings:

"Salum and Mayele, please."

Skhalo Sello made a suggestion:

"Release Saile, Dove and Ditlhokwe. Sign them all."

Kaizer Chiefs transfer target remains tight-lipped over his future

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs target Feisal Salum refused to go into detail about his future after being linked with Simba SC, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

The Tanzanian midfielder has been in impressive form for Azam FC and has the decision to make over his future with interest from rival clubs and an offer for a new contract at his current club.

