Tanzanian midfielder Feisal Salum refused to speak about the speculation linking him with a move to PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Simba SC in his home country

Salum has emerged as a top target for Nasreddine Nabi’s side, while PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have also shown an interest

Local football fans praised the 26-year-old on social media and showed doubts that the Chiefs could persuade the star to Naturena

Ahead of the January transfer window, a Kaizer Chiefs target said he could not speak about his future amid interest from the PSL giants.

The 26-year-old Feisal Salum is high on Chiefs’ transfer targets list, while PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are also keen on the Tanzanian international.

Kazier Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Simba SC are all interested in Azam FC star Feisal Salum. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto and FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Chiefs and Sundowns are not the only teams interested in Salum after Tanzanian side Simba SC have also thrown their hat in the ring for the highly-valued Azam FC star.

Feisal Salum speaks about his future

Salum speaks about transfer interest in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, the midfielder acknowledged interest in him during a post-match interview but did not provide any details about his future.

Salum said:

“Yes, but I can’t comment on this matter now. Let’s move to another question. Some things can’t be spoken about here.”

While Chiefs faces competition from Sundowns for Salum, the Naturena-based side is also preparing to battle Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates for several January targets.

Fans pick Salum’s future club

Local football fans praised Salum on social media and cast doubt on whether Chiefs could land one of their top targets.

Donovan Dee Ten suggested another PSL side:

“Sundowns material.”

Sphamandla Dladla Spha is a fan:

“Best player.”

Justice Lekubu wants Salum at Chiefs:

“Stop Simba maaan, let the player join Chiefs.”

Mashumu K-Ci says Chiefs are window shoppers:

“Kaizer Chiefs will only show interest and do window shopping.”

Joseph Makha is confident Salum will go another way:

“Will end up at Downs.”

Kaizer Chiefs could lose several stars at the end of the season

As Briefly News reported, PSL giants could release six players at the end of the season, including club captain Yusuf Maart.

Maart, Edmilson Dove, Reeve Frosler, George Matlou, Edson Castillo and Ranga Chivaviro are all players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Source: Briefly News