Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could release six players at the end of the season following the expiration of their contracts

Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart, Edmilson Dove, Edson Castillo, Ranga Chivaviro, George Matlou and Reeve Frosler are the six players whose contracts end June 2025

Briefly News has examined the six players and the likelihood of them staying or leaving the PSL giants

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs could say goodbye to six stars at the end of the season due to their contracts ending after June 2025.

Skipper Yusuf Maart, Edmilson Dove, Edson Castillo, Ranga Chivaviro, George Matlou and Reeve Frosler are the six Chiefs players who could leave the club as free agents.

Ranga Chivaviro, Reeve Frosler and Yusuf Maart could be among of Kaizer Chiefs players who could leave at the end of the season. Image: chivaviro_ranga_10, reevefrosler and yusuf_maart_6/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News has examined each player and the likelihood of them still being Chiefs players at the start of the 2025/2026 season.

Yusuf Maart

Maart has been criticised by fans according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Chiefs skipper has often been criticised by fans but remains a regular in coach Nasreddine Nabi's starting line-up.

Despite fans' criticism, Maart is well-admired by the club's management, and previous reports suggested that they will offer the midfielder a new contract.

Edmilson Dove

The Mozambique defender has not played competitively this season due to injury and a lack of form, which has dropped him behind Reeve Frosler in the pecking order at right-back.

Chiefs have shown an interest in Polokwane City star Thabang Matuludi, and the Soweto giants will release the 30-year-old.

Edson Castillo

Currently out with injury, Edson Castillo has been missed by coach Nabi, and he faces a crossroads at the club.

With Chiefs showing an interest in Tanzanian star Feisal Salum, Castillo could find himself falling down the pecking order at the club and could consider leaving as a free agent.

Ranga Chivaviro

Ranga Chivaviro started the season well for Chiefs after scoring two goals in Nabi's first matches of the season.

Following his good form, Chiefs has reportedly considered an extension for the Zimbabwean star have made their desire for a new winger and striker public.

George Matlou

George Matlou has recently recovered from injury and has been pushing to prove himself to coach Nabi.

Matlou is simply fighting for his position, but with Nabi preparing to recruit new talent from the development side, he might be better off leaving the Soweto club.

Reeve Frosler

Defender Frosler has been consistent under Nabi, and it seems likely that the 26-year-old will be offered a new contract.

Chiefs' interest in Matuludi could bring extra competition for Frosler and the rest of the wingbacks, which will please Nabi and the faithful.

Soweto giants set for transfer tug-of-war

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to battle for top PSL talent during the January transfer window.

Players such as Oswin Appollis and Asanele Velebayi have emerged as targets for both clubs as they look to strengthen their squads.

Source: Briefly News