Kaizer Chiefs will play host to Royal AM in a Betway Premiership fixture at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane this weekend

The Glamour Boys are tipped as favourites to win the match due to Thwihli Thwahla's poor performance this season in the Premier Soccer League

Briefly News highlights all you need to know about the Soweto giants' clash with the Pietermaritzburg-based club

Kaizer Chiefs hope to continue their good form in the Betway Premiership when they play host to Royal AM this weekend.

The Soweto giants resumed the league with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Richards Bay despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.

Nasreddine Nabi and John Maduka will face each other for the first time since the Tunisian tactician arrived in South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM: All you need to know about the Betway Premiership clash this weekend. Photo: @KaizerChiefs/@RAMFC_sa.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM: All you need to know

Match preview

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs' form in the league has not been consistent. They currently sit sixth on the PSL table with 10 points from six games.

Nabi will be forced to make some changes in his team as two of his most important players are suspended for this tie, and a win could move them further up on the log.

Royal AM are having a poor run in the league this season. They've won no away matches and lost at home in their last game against Golden Arrows.

Maduka's side are currently 11th on the PSL table with seven points, having won just one match in eight.

Team news and possible lineups

Nabi will be without Inacio Miguel and Reeve Frosler, who are both suspended for the tie, but he's expected to include Gaston Sirino in his starting lineup after the former Mamelodi Sundowns player failed to feature against Richards Bay on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Royal AM will be without Sera Motebang, who was sent off in their last game against Golden Arrows.

Kaizer Chiefs possible lineup: Brandon Petersen, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Rushwin Dortley, Bradley Cross, Sibongiseni 'Ox' Mthethwa, Yusuf Maart, Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino, Wandile Duba, Ashley Du Preez.

Royal AM possible lineup: Zakahle Xolani Ngcobo, Thabo Matlaba, Ayanda Jiyane, Sbangani Zulu, Kabelo Mahlasela, Sibusiso Magaqa, Andile Mpisane, Ayabulela Maxwele, Jeffrey Dlamini, Zukile Mkhize, Sedwyn George.

Head-to-head

Since 2007, Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM have met 42 times, with Amakhosi winning 17 matches, while the Thwihli Thwahla won seven times, with 18 games ending in a draw.

The last match between both sides in the Betway Premiership ended in a goalless draw at the

Time and where to watch

The Betway Premiership tie is scheduled for 17:45 South African time on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 202.

Kaizer Chiefs show interest in four player from PSL side

Briefly News also reported that Chiefs are showing interest in luring four players from one of their rivals in the PSL.

The Glamour Boys are big on recruiting top talents in the Betway Premiership, but will need to convince their rivals to sell.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News