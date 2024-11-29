Richards Bay have announced the departure of South African manager Brandon Truter after their defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League

The Natal Rich Boyz were having a poor run under the former Sekhukhune United head coach before they decided to go their separate ways on Friday, November 29, 2024

The KwaZulu-Natal-based club confirmed two coaches that will be in charge of the team in their next game in the Betway Premiership against AmaZulu FC this weekend

Richards Bay have confirmed the exit of head coach Brandon Truter after their 2-1 loss against a 10-man Kaizer Chiefs side in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The Natal Rich Boyz had the chance to get one over Amakhosi in the league earlier this week but failed to take advantage of the Glamour Boys playing most of the second period with one man down at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Truter, who was having his second spell at the club, failed to meet the performance standard required of him, so both parties decided to go their separate ways on Friday.

Richards Bay FC part ways with South African manager Brandon Truter, name new coaches to be in charge of the team against AmaZulu FC. Photo: Richards Bay FC.

Source: Facebook

Richards Bay announce coaches to take charge of AmaZulu tie

Richards Bay chairman Jomo Biyela, in an interview with SABC Sport, confirmed that the KwaZulu-Natal-based side didn't fire Truter, but both parties believe the best solution is for them to go their separate ways.

"We did not fire the coach; however, for our sanity, it was best that we go our separate ways with our integrity intact," the club's boss said.

"The coach did not meet the performance requirements for the season."

Truter has previously managed Sekhukhune United, Moroka Swallows, and AmaZulu in the Premier Soccer League.

According to a report by FARPost, the Natal Rich Boyz will be coached by assistant coaches Ronnie Gabriel and Sboniso Gumede against AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

Usuthu are currently managed by Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Richards Bay's former boss, and Arthur Zwane, the former Kaizer Chiefs academy boss.

The club need a win against AmaZulu to move up on the Betway Premiership table. They currently sit 14th on the log with five points from eight games this season.

New AmaZulu managers have a target

Briefly News also reported that the two AmaZulu head coaches Vilakazi and Zwane have been told to target top eight finish in the Betway Premiership this campaign.

The two South African mentors were named as replacement for Spanish gaffer Pablo Franco Martin who was sacked by Usuthu earlier this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News