Nasreddine Nabi's future at Kaizer Chiefs has been thrown under serious doubt by one of the club's superfan in a recent interview

The Tunisian tactician joined the Premier Soccer League giants last summer and has guided to the club to sixth place on the Betway Premiership table with one game in hand

The Soweto Giants coach returned to the dugout against Richards Bay after being given time off to recover due to a minor orthopedic operation he underwent

A Kaizer Chiefs superfan has dropped a strong statement concerning Nasreddine Nabi's future at the Soweto Giants.

The Tunisian gaffer guided the Glamour Boys to a 2-1 win over Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday evening. Wandile Duba scored the first goal of the game in the first half before Ashley Du Preez added the second in the second half.

The three points won against the Natal Rich Boyz moved Chiefs up on the Betway Premiership table with one game in hand.

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Masilo Machaka comments on Nasreddine Nabi's future at Amakhosi raises eyebrows.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs superfan speaks on Nabi's future at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Masilo Machaka has claimed that Nabi will not end this season as the Glamour Boys manager.

Machaka believes the former AS FAR Rabat head coach might decide to resign from his post as the Soweto giant manager.

The reason that could lead to Nabi's resignation by Machaka was based on the recent happening about the Tunisian mentor's health, which could go further to retiring from the game.

Nabi recently underwent surgery, and he has duly recovered and returned to the dugout, but Machaka's view about the coach's future raises concern if he knows what other fans don't know about what's happening internally.

"One thing I'd like to say before we conclude is that I don't think Nabi will end the season with Kaizer Chiefs," the Kaizer Chiefs superfan said during an interview on iDiski TV.

"It might be unnecessary occurrences of nature. I think that he might resign and retire at the same time.

"I don't want to say much going forward, but I'm just praying and hoping for him to remain at the club because he still has much to offer Kaizer Chiefs."

