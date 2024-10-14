After scoring twice in three matches, Kaizer Chiefs winger Ranga Chivaviro could be rewarded with a two-year contract extension

The 31-year-old winger has been utilised as Nasreddine Nabi's main striker this season, and he has repaid that faith in the opening matches of the season

Local football fans acknowledged Chivaviro's form on social media yet felt the player was falling short in the main striker role

Winger Ranga Chivaviro's goalscoring form for Kaizer Chiefs could lead to a new contract at the Soweto giants.

The 31-year-old winger scored two goals in Chiefs' first three matches, and management is reportedly willing to offer him a two-year extension.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has favoured Chivaviro over striker Ashely du Preez, while winger Wandile Duba said the Tunisian favours hard-working players over anything else.

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club's management is interested in a new deal for Chivaviro and is also looking to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window.

The source said:

"There are talks of a new contract, but nothing is set in stone yet. The management is very happy with his performance and wants to reward him, but finer details must still be sorted out. It is no secret that the club is looking for a new striker, so that must also be considered."

Fans question Chivaviro's abilities

Local football fans showed scepticism on social media over the new contract as they believe Chivaviro is not the right man to lead Amakhosi's attack.

Toni Ntobeng is not a fan:

"He's not deadly in front of goal, and it's irritating."

Bulelani Galada hopes for the best:

"He is not make sure this one, but maybe he will improve as time goes."

Mandla Sibanyoni made a suggestion:

"He must use his left foot because he misses a lot of goals."

Mzoxolo P Letye agrees:

"Good Khosi."

Ndele Wa Tns does not rate the player:

"Useless striker."

Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder set for new contract

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart could be offered a new contract by the club's management.

Fans have often criticised the midfielder, yet the club's management feels the player is a vital member of the squad.

