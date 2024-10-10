Young Kaizer Chiefs winger Wandile Duba said new coach Nasreddine Nabi is rewarding his hard work at Amakhosi

The 20-year-old winger started in all three of Chiefs’ PSL matches this season and said he aims to retain his place during the season

Local football fans backed Duba on social media, while others called for the player to turn his hard work into goals

Wandile Duba said he became a regular starter for Kaizer Chiefs after proving to Nasreddine Nabi that he is a hard worker.

The 20-year-old winger has started every match for Chiefs this season and is aiming to cement his place under coach Nabi.

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi demands a good work ethic from his players. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fellow youngsters Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi have also been active this season, while Dillon Sheppard will look to recruit new talent in his new role in the development side.

Wandile Duba wants to cement his place

Duba speaks about Nabi in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, Duba has been pleased with his progress and hopes to continue in the new mindset Nabi has brought to the club.

Duba said:

“If you are a hard worker under coach Nabi, you will always play. So, I will continue to work hard so the coach will keep giving me the chance to play. For coach Nabi, it is all about hard work first, and the rest will follow.”

Fans are impressed with Duba

Local football fans backed Duba on social media, calling the player a gem, while others expect the 20-year-old to start repaying Nabi’s faith in him with goals.

Xolisile Evilgenius Qalane agrees with Nabi:

“I believe in talent and hard work, accompanied by discipline, dedication and determination.”

Igwe Masabs Sp wants more from Duba:

“Must score more goals.”

King Iniesta admires Duba:

“Duba and Mdu are showing maturity and improvement in every game.”

Maakwena Mahlo is a fan:

“Great talent.”

Mlungisi Zungu backs Duba:

“Duba is a gem.”

The PSL punishes Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, the PSL has handed Kaizer Chiefs a R150 000 fine for unruly fan behaviour during their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Fans resorted to throwing rubbish on the pitch after Chiefs were denied a late equaliser during the PSL match at the FNB Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News