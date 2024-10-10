Kaizer Chiefs Slapped With Hefty Fine by PSL Due to Misconduct Against Sundowns

The Premier Soccer League have charged Kaizer Chiefs over the distasteful scenes during their tie with Mamelodi Sundowns last month

The Soweto giants lost the match 2-1 despite being the first team to find the back of the net at the FNB Stadium

The Glamour Boys have been asked to pay a hefty amount of money as a fine after being found guilty of misconduct against the Brazilians

The Premier Soccer League have fined Kaizer Chiefs heftily after they were found guilty of misconduct during their Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Glamour Boys lost the tie 2-1 despite scoring the first goal of the game through Ranga Chivaviro at the FNB Stadium.

Sundowns secured all three points after Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners found the back of the net before the halftime break.

Kaizer Chiefs charged by Premier Soccer League after being found guilty of misconduct during their clash with Mamelodi Sundowns last month. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs charged by PSL for misconduct against Sundowns

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, PSL have decided to charge Kaizer Chiefs over the unsavoury scenes caused by the club's supporters during the defeat against Sundowns.

The fans were unhappy after the match officials ruled out a late strike from Edson Castillo, which could have been an equaliser for a foul in the build-up.

The decision led to the home supporters throwing objects onto the field of play, an act against the PSL rules.

PSL prosecutor advocate Zola Majavu confirmed the league's decision to charge and fine the Soweto giants a hefty fine for their supporters' poor behaviour on Thursday morning.

"I hereby confirm that earlier this morning, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of spectator misbehaviour as a result of a missile-throwing incident on the 28th of September 2024 when they were fixtured against Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club,", Majavu confirmed.

"They pleaded guilty as charged, and they were fined a monetary fine of 100,000, of which 50,000 is suspended on condition that during the period of suspension, which is up to the end of the season, they are not found guilty of a similar offence.

"Last season, they still had an outstanding and suspended fine of another 100,000 rands from a similar incident. Effectively, it means that now that they were convicted for this new offence, they will pay an additional 100,000, which was previously suspended.

"In total, Kaizer Chiefs will pay, effectively, R150,000, plus the costs of the sitting of today, which are usually administratively computed by the league and added to the 150,000 fine."

Bafana legend on who caused Chiefs’ loss against Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has opened up on who caused Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Sundowns in the Betway Premiership some weeks ago.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend was particular about the person's involvement in the outcome of the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News