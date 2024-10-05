The Premier Soccer League have named the match officials that will be in charge of the MTN8 final this weekend

The final will be between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates with the later gunning for a third title in a row

Netizens are not confident about the choice of centre referee for the tie as they share their sentiments on social media

Premier Soccer League have announced FIFA referee Abongile Tom as the match official to take charge of the MTN8 final between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates.

Both PSL sides will lock horns in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The Buccaneers hope to make history by becoming the first PSL side to win the competition three times in a row, but they will face a difficult task against the Maroons.

FIFA official Abongile Tom has been named as the centre-referee to take charge of the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC this weekend. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Fans share sentiments over choice of referee for MTN8 final

PSL confirmed Abongile Tom as the centre referee for the final, but fans on social media did not widely accept the decision.

According to iDiskiTimes, the Cape Town-born referee is one of the finest match officials in South Africa and the continent. Still, the Mzansi football fans are not confident he would do a better job in the final.

Elphas Sithole and Happy Nhlanhla will assist Tom, while Xola Sitela will be the fourth official.

Reactions as PSL name match officials for MTN8 final

AndreKroos1 said:

"Oh well. My God be with Stellies."

sakhi_tino wrote:

"Oh god Pirates will this game StellenboschFC he's going to Robbed you guys."

King704Mph implied:

"Now our win will be overshadowed by this man officiating our match."

MashabaSuprise commented:

"Good for Orlando Pirates in advance since they have an extra player in this ref, but I believe Stellies will win against all odds."

Mlu3i1 reacted:

"Oh here we go for a man of the match performance by a referee wanting to outclassed the event and the players."

sbuMasilela1 shared:

"The same referee that was refused to take charge of the Super Cup Match cause they said they didn’t trust him."

PSL announce huge increase in MTN8 prize money

In a related publication, Briefly News also reported on the PSL announcing a massive increase in prize money and participation fees for this season's MTN8 tournament.

PSL Head of Brand Marketing, Media & Sponsorship, Nonhlanhla Nkosi confirmed the increase during the tournament's launch.

