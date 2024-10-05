Orlando Pirates will battle Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

The Soweto-based club could be without two of their star players for the final due to injuries they suffered in the Premier Soccer League

The Buccaneers are hoping to set a new record against the Maroons if they get to lift the trophy

Orlando Pirates are set to face Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final, but they might play the fixture without two players.

The Buccaneers defeated Cape Town City in the semi-final to set up a mouthwatering clash against the Stellies, who defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in the same stage at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday.

The Soweto giants are gunning for their third MTN8 title in a row and could be the first team in the Premier Soccer League to achieve such a feat.

Orlando Pirates are set to be without two of their star players for the MTN8 final clash with Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

MTN8 Final: Pirates sweating over two players' fitness

According to FARPost, Orlando Pirates assistant manager Mandla Ncikazi confirmed that Monnapule Saleng and Olisa Ndah hadn't trained with the team before they faced Stellenbosch later today.

The two Pirates star missed the club's 1-0 win over Richards Bay FC in the Betway Premiership due to injury and are serious doubts for the final.

If both players fail the late fitness test, they might be replaced by Gilberto (for Saleng) and Innocent Maela (for Ndah).

"Unfortunately, I do not have a full report correctly pointing out," the Bucs assistant coach said.

"They have not trained for some days but are still in the medical room to pass a late fitness test.

"So, currently, I am not sure because I left. There was training in the morning, so I did not see training, and I don't have a full medical report. But I am praying that we are in full strength to play such a difficult side."

Riveiro reacts to Pirates' win over Richards Bay

Briefly News earlier reported that Riveiro has reacted to Pirates' hard-fought win over Richards Bay in the PSL.

The Buccaneers mentor admitted that his team struggled to get a win against the Natal Rich Boys at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

