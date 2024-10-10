Kaizer Chiefs have been told the person who was behind their defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership recently

The Soweto giants scored the first goal of the game, but Masandawana staged a come to secure all three points at the FNB Stadium

The top-notch fixture also had some controversial moments that involved the Glamour Boys and the match officials

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has opened up on who caused Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership some weeks ago.

The defending champions came from a goal down to defeat Nasreddine Nabi's side 2-1 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The Glamour Boys took the lead early in the game through Ranga Chivaviro, but goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners gave the Brazilians all three points away from home.

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo opens up on who caused Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Photo: Oupa Bopape.

Khumalo discloses the person behind Chiefs' loss to Sundowns

In a recent interview on the DNA 10bet Podcast with Andile Ncube, as per iDiskiTimes, Khumalo confirmed that Ronwen Williams was the reason Kaizer Chiefs lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in their recent game in the Premier Soccer League.

At the end of the game, the South African goalkeeper was named the Man of the Match, and Khumalo believes the tie was all about 'Chiefs vs Williams'.

"I don't know whether you watched him against Kaizer Chiefs. To be honest, it was Chiefs against Ronwen; he won Man of the Match," the Kaizer Chiefs legend said.

"Besides that, I look at the game differently like any other person, yes it's a game of opinion – look at Ronwen, how he applauds, how he goes and picks up Khuliso Mudau after a good defending situation; that's leadership; he is saying well done my boy.

"The very same boy who has never played for some games at Sundowns."

Chiefs get another chance to revenge against Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have been granted another chance to get revenge on Mamelodi Sundowns after losing to the Brazilians in their last game in Betway Premiership before the break.

The Soweto giants believe they didn't lose the tie fairly against the defending champions last weekend.

