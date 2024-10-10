Ballon d’Or: Kaizer Chiefs Legend Explains What Surprises Him About Williams

Ronwen Williams has been hailed by a Kaizer Chiefs legend after being nominated for one of the awards at the Ballon d'Or ceremony this month

The former SuperSport United goalkeeper has been rated as one of the best goalkeepers not just in the Premier Soccer League and Africa, but globally

The Mamelodi Sundowns star missed the start of the season due to injury, but has since returned to full fitness and doing his best in goal

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has unveiled what surprises him about Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams after being nominated for one of the awards at the Ballon d'Or event.

The South African international has been nominated for the Yashin Trophy award alongside nine other goalkeepers, which automatically classify him as one of the shot-stoppers in the world.

The Sundowns star has garnered votes from local football fans, and he's currently leading the polls on the English website.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo opens up on what surprises him the most about Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre.

Khumalo explains what surprises him about Williams

According to iDiskiTimes, Khumalo opened up on what surprises him the most about Williams during an interview with Andile Ncube on the 10bet Podcast.

The former South African international is not amazed that the Sundowns star is among the nominees for the Yashin Trophy at the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony later this month.

"What surprises me most is how Ronwen bounced back the way he did," he said.

"That is beyond talent. Make no mistake, one of the best-ever keepers I've ever seen in South Africa; take nothing away from all the keepers that I've played with that I've seen.

"Ronwen is something else whether we like it or not. I'm not even surprised he has been selected for that award, and I just want to wish him all the best of luck, and I hope that even South Africans will vote for him."

The former SuperSport star might miss out on the Yashin Trophy award but will likely clinch the best goalkeeper award at the CAF Player of the Year award ceremony for this year.

Williams disgraces SuperSport star with sublime skill

Briefly News earlier reported on Williams embarrassing a SuperSport United star during their tie in the Premier Soccer League.

The move by the Ballon d'Or nominee generated different reactions from fans on social media.

