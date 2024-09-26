South African international Ronwen Williams has recalled what happened when he learned he had been nominated among the top ten goalkeepers eligible to win the Yashin Award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony next month.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star and nine other goalkeepers made the award shortlist, meaning he's presently recognised as one of the best shot-stoppers in the football world.

The 32-year-old made the list alongside Emiliano Martinez, Unai Simon, Andriy Lunin, Diogo Costa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gregor Kobel, Mike Maignan, Giorgi Mamardachvili, and Yann Sommer.

Ronwen Williams narrates what happened when he found out he has been nominated for the best goalkeeper award at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Williams speaks on being nominated for Yashin Trophy

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Williams narrated how he felt when he heard he had been nominated for the much-coveted award at this year's Ballon d'Or event.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Mzansi goalkeeper's performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations and the African Football League earned him a place among the best goalies in the world.

"I can't recall if I dropped the phone. I got a knot in my stomach. I went numb," the Bafana Bafana captain said in the interview with BBC.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw the Ballon d'Or page. I don't know if I was excited, happy or crying. It was so surreal.

"I have so many feelings, and I try not to think about them because they get me emotional."

The Mamelodi Sundowns star is the first African player who plays his club football in the region to be nominated for the goalkeeper award.

The South African goalie believes being nominated for the award comes top of everything he's achieved during his illustrious career and cannot be replaced.

"I've achieved so much in my career, but I don't think this will ever be replaced," he added.

"It's going to open doors for South Africans to start thinking and dreaming bigger. We've got the talent and ability, but we pull ourselves down.

"I feel like I've already won even if I don't make the top three."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News