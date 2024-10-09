Mokwena Issues Apology to Moroccan FA After Latest Remarks on Bad Officiating
- Rulani Mokwena has apologised for his recent comments on bad officiating and playing in empty stadiums in the Moroccan league
- The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager found himself on the wrong side of football authorities in Morocco for his latest remarks
- The South African mentor explained why he made the comment, as he wants the Moroccan league to move forward
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
South African coach Rulani Mokwena has apologised to the Moroccan Football Association for his recent comments about poor officiating and playing without fans in the stadium.
The Moroccan giants are currently sixth on the Botola Professional League table after two wins, two draws and one loss.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager suffered his second loss of the season since joining Wydad Athletic Club in the Excellence Cup when the Red Castle lost 1-0 to Jeunesse Sportive Soualem.
Mokwena issues apology to Moroccan FA
Mokwena found himself in trouble after his comments about bad officiating and playing in an empty in the Moroccan league last week, but has apologised for his statement in a recent interview.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“I don’t want to comment; do you want to put me into trouble?” the South African coach said.
“I want to say to the Moroccan FA, the public, and the authorities that I am 100% committed to seeing football developing in this country."
The Mzansi manager clarified that his remarks were not intended to bring negativity to the Moroccan league, but he was misinterpreted for something else.
“My previous comments were not meant to bring any glimpse of negativity to the league, and if there was any form of misunderstanding, then I apologise. You will get no further comment from me,” the 37-year-old coach added.
Mokwena begs Wydad AC for patience
Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena has pleaded for patience with Wydad Athletic Club after starting the season poorly in the Botola Pro League.
The Red Castle management expected several positive changes and a better start from the Mzansi mentor after investing heavily in new signings in the summer transfer windows.
The South African mentor also referenced what he achieved at Mamelodi Sundowns.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.