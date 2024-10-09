Rulani Mokwena has apologised for his recent comments on bad officiating and playing in empty stadiums in the Moroccan league

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager found himself on the wrong side of football authorities in Morocco for his latest remarks

The South African mentor explained why he made the comment, as he wants the Moroccan league to move forward

South African coach Rulani Mokwena has apologised to the Moroccan Football Association for his recent comments about poor officiating and playing without fans in the stadium.

The Moroccan giants are currently sixth on the Botola Professional League table after two wins, two draws and one loss.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager suffered his second loss of the season since joining Wydad Athletic Club in the Excellence Cup when the Red Castle lost 1-0 to Jeunesse Sportive Soualem.

South African coach Rulani Mokwena issues an apology to Moroccan FA over his recent comments on bad officiating and playing in empty stadiums. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Source: Twitter

Mokwena issues apology to Moroccan FA

Mokwena found himself in trouble after his comments about bad officiating and playing in an empty in the Moroccan league last week, but has apologised for his statement in a recent interview.

“I don’t want to comment; do you want to put me into trouble?” the South African coach said.

“I want to say to the Moroccan FA, the public, and the authorities that I am 100% committed to seeing football developing in this country."

The Mzansi manager clarified that his remarks were not intended to bring negativity to the Moroccan league, but he was misinterpreted for something else.

“My previous comments were not meant to bring any glimpse of negativity to the league, and if there was any form of misunderstanding, then I apologise. You will get no further comment from me,” the 37-year-old coach added.

Mokwena begs Wydad AC for patience

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena has pleaded for patience with Wydad Athletic Club after starting the season poorly in the Botola Pro League.

The Red Castle management expected several positive changes and a better start from the Mzansi mentor after investing heavily in new signings in the summer transfer windows.

The South African mentor also referenced what he achieved at Mamelodi Sundowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News