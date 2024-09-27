Rulani Mokwena has opened up on the most challenging aspect of his job during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African league

The 37-year-old tactician had a good spell with the Brazilians for four seasons winning numerous titles

The South African mentor and the Masandawana surprisingly parted ways at the end of last campaign despite winning PSL

South African tactician Rulani Mokwena has unveiled the most challenging part of his job during his time with the Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

The young gaffer spent four years with the Brazilians, starting as a co-coach in 2020 before taking over fully two years later, winning four titles, including three PSL trophies.

Surprisingly, at the end of last season, he ended his relationship with the Brazilians and moved to North Africa to join Wydad Athletic Club.

Rulani Mokwena unveils the most challenging part of his job during his time with the Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African league. Photo: Ayman Aref.

Source: Getty Images

Mokwena uncovers most challenging part of his job at Downs

In an interview with Forbes Africa, as per iDiskiTimes, Mokwena claimed he had challenges managing diverse characters in Sundowns' squad during his time at Chloorkop.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 37-year-old had several quality players in his squad during his time with Masandawana and had a good relationship with most of them.

"It is presumably the area where I was challenged the most at Sundowns, but it is one of the most crucial roles of a coach in modern football," the South African mentor said during the interview.

"I knew the players' families, the grandmother, the mother, their wives, their children. I have worked on building human relationships as part of my coaching arsenal.

"You manage players as human beings because they are the ones responsible for the team performance and helping you as the coach achieve the results and objectives you set out."

Mokwena has yet to hit the ground running at Wydad AC, but his team is gradually getting their feet.

Mokwena signs 2 Brazilian Stars for Wydad

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena added two Brazilian stars to his team at Wydad Athletic Club on transfer deadline day.

The Botola Pro League side signed Pedrinho from Corinthians earlier, making the first Brazilian to join the club this summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News