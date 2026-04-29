SAFA Now Guaranteed Over R200 Million As FIFA Increases 2026 World Cup Prize Money
- SAFA is now assured of a stronger financial position after FIFA approved increased World Cup funding for all qualified teams ahead of 2026
- The revised payout structure lifts South Africa’s guaranteed earnings before the tournament begins, with further gains still dependent on performance
- FIFA’s latest move reflects the commercial growth of the tournament and could influence long-term football development planning in South Africa
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South Africa’s football governing body, SAFA, is now guaranteed to receive over R200 million after FIFA increased prize money for the 2026 World Cup. The decision raises the baseline financial support for all participating teams and strengthens South Africa’s guaranteed earnings ahead of the tournament.
FIFA increases 2026 World Cup prize pool
The announcement was made on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, following a FIFA Council meeting held ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada. FIFA confirmed that the total financial distribution to the 48 participating teams will increase to approximately US$871 million (about R14.37 billion).
FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the organisation’s financial position. He said:
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“FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our Member Associations in an unprecedented way.”
The increase represents a 15% rise in the overall prize pool, with higher allocations across preparation funding, qualification payments and team-related support.
Safa guaranteed earnings exceed R200 million
Under the revised structure, preparation funding has increased from US$1.5 million (R24.75 million) to US$2.5 million (R41.25 million), while qualification payments have risen from US$9 million (R148.5 million) to US$10 million (R165 million).
This brings SAFA’s guaranteed baseline earnings to US$12.5 million (about R206.25 million) before any performance-based bonuses are added.
Previously, the guaranteed amount stood at US$10.5 million (R173.25 million), meaning the latest adjustment provides a clear increase in assured funding.
Additional incentives and future impact
FIFA also confirmed that further financial support will be provided through team logistics and operational subsidies, including delegation costs and ticket allocations. These contributions form part of a broader pool exceeding US$16 million (about R264 million), although they are not distributed equally across all teams.
Infantino reiterated FIFA’s approach to reinvesting revenue into the sport. He said:
“This is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game.”
Beyond the guaranteed earnings, teams will still have the opportunity to increase their total prize money depending on their performance during the tournament.
For SAFA, the revised financial structure provides a stronger foundation ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the potential for further financial gains based on results.
FIFA introduces new rules for the 2026 World Cup
Briefly News also recently reported that the world football governing body has introduced a new rule allowing referees to issue red cards to players who leave the pitch in protest against an official’s decision.
The rule change appears to be a response to the AFCON 2025 final, which was halted for more than 15 minutes after Senegal’s players walked off in protest against the referee’s decision to award hosts Morocco a penalty.
Senegal later won the match but has since been stripped of the title, with the trophy being awarded to Morocco instead.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).