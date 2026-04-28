Sabastian Sawe Breaks Marathon World Record: Kenyan Star Set for Multimillion Payday
- A Kenyan athlete has delivered a record-breaking performance that has left the athletics world in disbelief
- His dominant victory on one of the sport’s biggest stages has triggered widespread reaction from fans and pundits
- The win also comes with a huge financial windfall, turning an already historic moment into a major payday
Kenyan long-distance runner Sabastian Sawe wrote his name into athletics history after delivering a groundbreaking performance at the London Marathon, becoming the first athlete to run a sub-two-hour marathon in an official competitive race.
The 30-year-old stormed to victory in a staggering time of 1:59:30, smashing the previous world record by over a minute and redefining what is possible in elite marathon running.
Sabastian Sawe's record stuns the athletics world
Sawe’s historic run put him in a league of his own, achieving what many believed could only happen under controlled conditions. While Ethiopian Eliud Kipchoge famously dipped below two hours in 2019, that effort was not recognised as an official record due to its experimental setup.
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In a dramatic race, Yomif Kejelcha also broke the two-hour barrier, finishing second in 1:59:41, underlining the extraordinary pace set on the day.
How much Sabastian Sawe will earn
Sawe’s record-breaking performance comes with a significant financial reward. The Kenyan is set to earn approximately $355,000 (around £263,000 or over R5.8 million), boosted by multiple performance bonuses. His earnings include:
$55,000 for winning the elite men’s race
$150,000 bonus for running under 2:02:00
$125,000 for setting a new world record
$25,000 for breaking the London course record
As seen in the post below:
The rest of the prize money:
2026 Elite Prize Money Breakdown (USD)
1st Place: $55,000
2nd Place: $30,000
3rd Place: $22,500
4th Place: $15,000
5th Place: $10,000
6th Place: $7,500
10th Place: $2,000
11th-12th Place: Payments extend down to 12th place ($1,500 – $1,000) to reward deep competition.
The prize purse is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, with payouts issued in US dollars.
Speaking after the race, Sawe could barely contain his emotions, describing the moment as unforgettable.
“I am feeling good. I am so happy. It is a day to remember for me,” he said.
Former women’s marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe said the achievement would resonate globally, adding that it has reset the benchmark for world-class marathon running.
His achievement is expected to reshape the future of marathon running, both competitively and commercially. South Africa’s Gerda Steyn, who recently won the Two Oceans Marathon, previously competed in the London Marathon in 2020, where she finished seventh. She is currently in France preparing for the Comrades Marathon.
Two men disqualified after illegal substitutions
Briefly News previously reported that two runners were caught on the wrong side of the rules and regulations at the Two Oceans Marathon on Sunday, 12 April 2026, in Cape Town.
The discovery was made by one of the race board members, Stuart Mann, on Tuesday, 14 April
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.