Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Dillon Sheppard has been appointed as the new co-coach of Kaizer Chiefs' development side

The appointment followed Arthur Zwane's departure from the club after he joined PSL rivals AmaZulu FC

Local fans praised the decision on social media, saying the former Bafana Bafana player deserves his new role

The former Bafana Bafana winger will take over the role as the Soweto club continues to ring in the changes at Naturena.

PSL club Kaizer Chiefs has made changes to their coaching staff. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Sheppard, a former assistant coach at the club, was given the new role after Arthur Zwane left Amakhosi to take up the top job at PSL rivals AmaZulu FC.

Chiefs appointed Sheppard in a new role, according to the tweet below:

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star will share the coaching duties with co-coach Vela Khumalo, and the pair will be tasked to develop emerging new Chiefs stars.

It is the second time Chiefs made a change at the development level after former interim head coach Cavin Johnson left the role before the start of the season.

Fans backed Sheppard for success

Local football fans praised Sheppard on social media, saying the 45-year-old will be a valuable source for Chiefs' young prospects.

Lynn Beckbessinger congratulated Sheppard:

"Congrats, Dillon."

Jan Christopher Prinsloo hopes for the best:

"Congrats, young man. May this lead you further down the road to your main objective."

Susan Vermaak is happy:

"Awesome job!!!"

Craig Trilivas admires Sheppard:

"One of THE best left footers ever to grace the PSL."

Jules Amaral is a fan:

“Wooohooo, Sheppie jou biscuit!”

Bennett Njokwana backed Shepphard:

"Congratulations to you, Shepphard."

Moemise Moss is a Chiefs fan:

"Khosination!"

Vince King Mthakathi backs the decision:

"They gonna learn from each other and have a lot to offer to those kids."

Joseph Moteane admires Chiefs:

"It's all about the club investing in local coaches."

Eric Mdem supports the decision:

"Our trust in you."

A Kaizer Chiefs praises new technical staff

As Briefly News reported, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen praised the impact of the new technical staff at Kaizer Chiefs.

The shot-stopper said there is a new vibe and energy at the club after the arrival of new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

