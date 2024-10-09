Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen said Amakhosi have a new vibe and energy under new coach Nasreddine Nabi

The shot-stopper spoke about the changes at the club, which include the new technical team and the absence of veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Local football fans backed Petersen on social media, while others felt the goalkeeper should consider leaving the Soweto club

Brandon Petersen said Kaizer Chiefs will aim for titles after a good start to life under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The shot-stopper said the new technical team at Amakhosi has introduced new energy to the club, which is aiming to end its decade-long trophy drought.

Brandon Petersen praised the new technical staff at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

One of the trophies Chiefs will aim for is the Carling Knockout Cup after they were drawn to face SuperSport United in the last 16.

Brandon Petersen says Kaizer Chiefs deserve silverware

Petersen speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Petersen joined Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in praising the quick impact made by Chiefs' new technical staff.

Petersen said:

"There is always hope and ambition. There is new energy and vibe on the field, which comes from the new technical field. You can see it in the three games we played; it's like a different team. For me, it is slowly getting there, and it is never too soon to start expecting things from a team like the Chiefs because we should be winning trophies every season."

Fans back Petersen to step up

Local football fans backed Petersen on social media to step up following the retirement of veteran Itumeleng Khune, while others felt he would fall short.

Prince Siya Mazibuko is not a fan:

"Ntwari is better. Petersen will break your heart in the important games through his silly mistakes."

Modise Semara backs Petersen:

"He is good, better than Ntwari; he just needs to focus."

Mandla Ngwenya says Petersen has potential:

"He has potential; he needs to minimize schoolboy errors."

Sifiso Sibisi praised Nabi's team:

"The best technical team we have in the PSL."

Goodman Mndaweni Slimo does not rate Petersen:

"I don't like him; he is not Chiefs material."

Kaizer Chiefs sweat on a player's injury

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs hope Gaston Sirino can use the current international break to recover from an abductor injury.

Since joining Amakhosi at the start of the current season, the Uruguayan has been influential for the Soweto side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News