Engen Retail Training Manager and Reach for a Dream volunteer Renee Kemm is helping children battling life-threatening illnesses experience the magic of their dreams coming true

Through Engen’s Employee Community Partnership Programme (ECPP), Renee has raised funds to help make these dreams a reality

Renee played a key role in bringing eight-year-old Alia’s dream of becoming a firefighter to life

Petroleum company Engene and Reach for a Dream foundation partner to bring a young girl's dream to life. image: Supplied

A little girl battling a terminal illness realised her dream when the petroleum company Engene and the non-profit organisation Reach for a Dream got together and let her experience being a firefighter.

Alia, along with her younger brother, 7-year-old Alonzo, were given the opportunity to visit the Roland Street Fire Station. For a day, Alia got to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter – an adventure that she had long wished for.

“It was incredibly moving to see the happiness and excitement in Alia and Alonzo,” says Renee. “Both of them left the fire station with huge smiles. Knowing I played a small part in making Alia’s dream come true was a very special moment for me.

"The joy on her face was unforgettable as she tried on firefighting equipment, learned about the heroic work of firefighters, and even received gifts ranging from toys and sneakers to a tablet. This is what makes the work with Reach for a Dream so rewarding," said Renee.

Reach for a Dream, a non-profit transforming the lives of seriously ill children for over 36 years, creates magical experiences that offer a brief escape from their challenges. The organisation’s initiatives—Dream Rooms, Laughter Heroes, and the Dream Club—bring joy to young dreamers and their families, providing them with moments of happiness and hope.

Engen’s ECPP supports employees in giving back to their communities by funding projects closest to their hearts. Renee’s dedication is a testament to the power of community service, and Engen has proudly backed her initiative with a R5,000 donation. This contribution, together with R6050 in funds raised by Renee from raffle tickets sold at a Golf Day, made Alia’s dream a reality.

“These children face tremendous hardship and are in desperate need of joy and encouragement,” says Heidi Rowley, Western Cape Branch Manager at Reach for a Dream. “Engen’s support allows us to create magical moments that give these children hope and the strength to keep fighting.”

Engen’s Corporate Social Investment Manager, Olwethu Mdabula, says the company is honoured to contribute to Reach for a Dream’s mission.

“As a company with heart, we’re committed to making a difference in the lives of those in need. We admire the incredible work Reach for a Dream is doing to bring joy and relief to sick children and their families.”

Reach for a Dream relies on donor support to make more dreams come true each year, and contributions like Engen’s go a long way towards brightening the lives of children fighting illness.

