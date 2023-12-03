Gift of the Givers, in collaboration with KFC, spoke out about what they do with the money made from the Add Hope charity initiative

Many South Africans were divided about KFC's connection to Gift of the Givers, as some were critical

Online users discussed whether they think their' KFC donations go to a deserving and worthy cause

KFC has been on a campaign run to bring attention to the R2 Add Hope initiative. The fast-food giant amassed divided reactions about their charity run.

Updates on KFC's Add Hope campaign with Gift of Givers made SA question why the restaurant does not donate more. Image: Jeff Greenberg

Source: Getty Images

Details from KFC about how the campaign works left some questioning the fast food chain. Some netizens thought the KFC initiative was wholesome.

KFC Add Hope campaign pays off

According to eNCA, KFC's Add Hope company will be feeding more children for the festive season. The project manager of the Gift of the Givers highlighted that hunger drives desperate parents to do the unthinkable, and donating to hunger eradication goes a long way.

KFC donations get mixed reaction

KFC's work with the Gift of the Givers was heartwarming for some netizens. users on X wrote that they were convinced to give more to the initiative after seeing Newzroom Afrika's video with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman explaining how much the R2 helps.

@SirMoosa_UTD said:

"Now I won't mind buying KFC for my kids so that I can contribute to this worthy organisation."

@rahlollwa added:

"I will double down on my KFC purchases this month and from now I will give that R2 with a smile on my face. Good news ."

@Maso_90 agreed:

"I’m happy to donate then, knowing they’ll be handled by the GoG.."

@Brusca101 wondered:

"Now I can start donating, but why can't Gift of the Givers has their own way of receiving this money?"

@martinslabbert felt generous:

"My only problem with this is - what if I want to add double my R2 to my purchase? What an awesome campaign. Well done."

Customer question KFC donations

The collaboration between KFC and the Gift of the Givers did not sit well with some people. Many felt KFC should give a share of their profit to the cause against hunger.

@gqibsdg was direct:

"I appreciate the work done by the Gift of the Givers it's unmatched. However, my problem with big cooperates shying away from their cooperate social responsibility. KFC donates at the expense of the customers, why not do so from their profits?"

@Morakane4182591 declared:

"I’ll send mine directly to Gift of the Givers."

@Yandisa87376189 asserted:

"KFC must contribute as well."

@Ce_boMcarth was suspicious

"You won't see me at KFC again. What do they do with their own money?"

KFC's Add Hope raises R10m for Gift of the Givers

Briiefly News previously reported that The KFC Add Hope project will match the R5 million raised for the Gift of the Givers during December, leaving many utterly impressed.

Customers were asked if they would like to donate R2 to the project with every purchase, and stores were met with much enthusiasm. The humanitarian organisation will receive a total of R10 million thanks to the fast-food giant and its customers.

KFC marketing manager, Andra Nel told IOL that the brand continues to be inspired by the generosity of South Africans. She said the partnership with the Gift of the Givers has been a great enabler to expand the reach of the Add Hope project.

