A content creator shot a video at KFC refusing to donate R2 for the Add Hope campaign, and that got people talking

He can be seen in the clip questioning the cashier about the underprivileged child that will benefit from his donations

His point of view video imitating a stingy customer went viral, and TikTok users weighed in on KFC's charitable initiative

A content creator made a viral video about the KFC 'Add Hope' campaign.

Source: TikTok

A TikTokker created a spoof video about stingy Zulu men buying from KFC. His reenactment shined a light on the company's Add Hope campaign.

Video about KFC's R2 goes viral on TikTok

The guy @sk1tguru_ posted the video on his TikTok page, which made people comment about the R2 donation that the restaurant asks from its customers. The video, which made them laugh, gathered 473 000 views and over 20 000 likes.

KFC Add Hope aims to fight child hunger

The KFC Add Hope initiative has been around since 2019, and donations from customers help feed underprivileged children.

The KFC Social Responsibility Trust reportedly administers funds to NGOs across the country that are dedicated to fighting child hunger.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTok users discuss the Add Hope initiative

@buhle.gmd said:

"The fact that I must ask for this R2 at work to each and every customer and you guys say whatever insult you want to us. It is okay to say no, that's all."

@philasandefuze2 posted:

"I am always a hungry child, bring my money back and give me all R2's you have collected today.""

@agshla_01 stated:

"Lol and when you say no you feel guilty and they look at you as if you did something wrong or you are stingy."

@mabosh commented:

"I will be saying this next time I buy food at KFC."

@ieyeyou mentioned:

"This R2 thing is a scam."

@user5143260338458 shared:

"R2 is not a scam. I'm working for child welfare. KFC provides the organisation with food parcels to give to needy children and host parents."

@sufficientGrace85 stated:

"KFC is richer than all of us combined, if they wanted to help, they must help but not at our expense."

@sir_mzimela mentioned:

"If 20M customers donate this R2 per day. that's R40M per day, per week, per month? This is totally a scam. Until I see orphanages fed by KFC R2 I will never."

