Customers who donated R2 to KFC’s Add Hope managed to contribute over R5 million to the Gift of the Givers

KFC matched the amount raised, therefore the humanitarian organisation will receive a total of R10 million

The donation to the Gift of the Givers will be used for feeding projects that assist children in the country

WESTERN CAPE - The KFC Add Hope project will match the R5 million raised for the Gift of the Givers during December, leaving many utterly impressed.

KFC will donate over R10 million to the Gift of the Givers. Image: Yuriko Nakao & ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Customers were asked if they would like to donate R2 to the project with every purchase and stores were met with much enthusiasm. The humanitarian organisation will receive a total of R10 million thanks to the fast-food giant and its customers.

KFC marketing manager, Andra Nel told IOL that the brand continues to be inspired by the generosity of South Africans. She said the partnership with the Gift of the Givers has been a great enabler to expand the reach of the Add Hope project.

The donation to the Gift of the Givers will be used for feeding projects that assist vulnerable children in the Western Cape and Northern Cape while supporting Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation’s vision was to make a real difference and restore hope and dignity. KFC previously donated R5 million to the organisation which served over 26 000 children.

The Add Hope initiative encourages collective efforts to fight malnutrition and hunger in South Africa. All funds raised through the project go directly to non-profit organisations.

Mzansi weighs in KFC’s Add Hope donation

Stretch Bayman said:

“Always wonder where the R2 went, good to know I will support it.”

Erica Bowers posted:

“Wow glad it's going to a good cause.”

Audrey Ehlers wrote:

“Thank you so much KFC and obviously Gift of the Givers for your continued support and assistance wherever needed.”

Mkhuseli Boesman wrote

“Very heart warming.”

Molly Breton added:

“Now that's great news for the best charity organisation ever.”

