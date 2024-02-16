Personality Somizi Mhlongo partnered with Reach For A Dream Foundation to launch Dream Club

The initiative is aimed at supporting and uplifting children battling life-threatening illnesses, such as cancer

Reach For A Dream's Birgit Deibele told Briefly News that they selected Somizi Mhlongo because they believe he has a positive influence, and the children would appreciate having his support

The Reach For A Dream foundation saw it fit to have Somizi Mhlongo as their partner as they launched the Dream Club. His superstardom and familiarity with the young and old made his presence to the children meaningful.

Somizi Mhlongo and Reach For A Dream team up

Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo partnered with Reach For A Dream Foundation to Launch Dream Club.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the initiative is aimed at bringing joy, hope and support to young children who are courageously battling life-threatening illnesses, in particular cancer.

Mhlongo visited the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. While there, he distributed Dream Club kits to the warriors and participated in an in-hospital art class. He also instilled wisdom by sharing encouragement and taking pics with the cancer patients.

The initiative was launched on International Childhood Cancer Day, and the CEO of Reach For A Dream, Julia Sotirianakos, highlighted the importance of establishing the initiative on this day.

"Our vision is to walk alongside these resilient children throughout their healing journey, empowering them to emerge as courageous survivors."

Reach For A Dream's Birgit Deibele talks to Briefly News

"We invited Somizi Mhlongo to join us for our Dream Club launch because of our longstanding relationship with him. As an avid supporter of our mission, Somizi has helped make dreams come true for children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

"His status as a well-known media personality also makes him a familiar and admired figure among the children and hospital staff, many of whom see him as a role model. We believed Somizi would be the perfect fit to meet with these brave cancer warriors and share words of encouragement, helping them to believe that anything is possible – even recovery."

Debeile also shared that Somizi's participation in the event positively impacted the children, and they were motivated to keep optimism alive in their battle with the disease.

"Somizi's genuine care and support, combined with his words of encouragement, brought smiles to their faces and instilled a renewed sense of motivation. His presence served as a reminder to the children that they are not alone in their journey, and that they are supported by a community of individuals who genuinely care about their well-being. This impact will likely have a lasting effect on the children as they continue with their treatment and strive towards recovery."

