New Kaizer Chiefs player Gaston Sirino has been ruled out through an abductor injury after the 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns

The midfielder has hit the ground running at Amakhosi, and the club is expecting the 33-year-old to return in two weeks

Local football fans said there was no pressure to rush the player back on social media, saying the international break has come at the right time

Midfielder Gaston Sirino is expected to return to the Kaizer Chiefs squad in two weeks after picking up an abductor injury.

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for Chiefs since joining from Mamelodi Sundowns in the recent transfer market and is expected to return before Saturday, 19 October 2024.

Sirino, who scored his first Chiefs goal against AmaZulu on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, is among many players on the road to recovery at Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs wait for the return of Sirino

Chiefs provides an update of Sirino in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Chiefs physio Dave Milner said the player is expected to recover quickly after an impressive start to his life at Naturena following his move from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Milner said:

“Gaston Sirino sustained an abductor muscle injury in the last match, and he is improving nicely, and we expect him to be back in full training within two weeks.”

Local fans wish Sirino well

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs can take their time with Sirino back as the current international break will give the player enough time to recover.

Tman Hloni appreciates the break:

“Honestly speaking, this FIFA break is a blessing in disguise for Amakhosi; we needed the break to recharge after the game against Sundowns.”

Letlhabile Tzozo Mokwena is not worried:

“Chiefs played well without Sirino in the second half against Sundowns. I think we have no pressure.”

Mpho Mahlangu expected the injury:

“What do you expect from a 33-year-old man?”

Gift Mochubela hopes for the best:

“Speedy recovery boys.”

Andrew Lesiba Kekana is hopeful:

“The break will help us.”

