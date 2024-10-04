Soweto club, Kaizer Chiefs, have started the season well but are still looking to enforce their ahead of the January transfer window

Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi has been linked with the Soweto club for months while the club are also looking for a new striker

Local football fans voiced their frustrations over the continued pursuit of Velebayi on social media, saying the club should move on

After starting the season with two wins and a loss, Kaizer Chiefs are looking to the January transfer window to strengthen their squad.

One player constantly linked with Chiefs is Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi, but the club could consider other positions.

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi spent most of the recent transfer window chasing Asanele Velebayi. Image: KaizerChiefs and CapeTownSpursFC.

Source: Twitter

During the latest transfer window, Chiefs added seven new players to their squad while they were linked to several stars, including Velebayi and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Kaizer Chiefs make their transfer intentions clear

Chiefs could make a fresh move to sign Velebayi, according to the tweet below:

A Soccer Laduma source said the club is no longer interested in Velebayi and will look for a new spearhead in the next transfer window.

The source said:

“One player or position they want to sign in January is a striker and they are targeting Fiston Mayele, which is a priority. As for Velebayi, the coach feels he can use Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi on the wings.”

Fans want Chiefs to move on

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs should move on from Velebayi as they believe the Soweto club have been wasting their time.

Pule Gqoboka does not want Velebayi:

"They should stop chasing him. My opinion, by the way."

Thabo Mnisi thinks Chiefs will get their man:

"I see him & Appollis signing come over as free agents."

Lekhobola Dansley Motopo Leeu says CHiefs are strong:

"No, we moved on. Our team can challenge for the league now."

Lebohang Leshaba said Nabi must decide:

"They should move on and find something better, but it all depends on Nabi."

Otto Bukani is against the move:

"I wish they don't."

A new Kaizer Chiefs signing feels at home

