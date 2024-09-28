New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi could suffer from not adding a new striker to his squad despite their good start to the season

Last season, the club only scored 25 goals in the PSL, a significant amount less than Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, who scored 44 goals

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi started his debut season with two wins out of two, scoring five goals from five players, while none provided a constant threat.

The Tunisian coach arrived at Naturena following a disappointing campaign that saw Amakhosi finish a lowly tenth in the PSL and suffer an early exit from the Nedbank Cup.

Following their victory, Mzansi football legend Doctor Khumalo said he was impressed with Nabi; however, Briefly News believes the side will regret not buying a striker.

Kaizer Chiefs needs a spearhead

While Chiefs played an attractive brand of football, it was easy to see that the team struggled to consistently break down defences and relied on mistakes to pounce.

Playmaker Gaston Sirino has arguably been the standout for Chiefs, and if he had a proven goalscorer ahead of him, the side would indeed have walked away with more goals.

During the transfer window, the Chiefs were linked with a host of striking talents, including the return of Samir Nurkovoic, but none of the moves materialised.

Chiefs showed improvement

While Chiefs missed out on a striker, the side reinforced their defence, and despite conceding goals in both matches, the side did enjoy good ball possession.

The side could find a solution in young players and might find the net regularly, but a proper number nine would help the side secure victories.

In their two matches, Chiefs left it late against Gallants and enjoyed a dominant first half against AmaZulu, but in both matches, they dropped their performances in two halves.

An example for Chiefs can be found in the English Premiership, where Arsenal has often outplayed sides only to fall short at the final hurdle in their pursuit of a league title.

