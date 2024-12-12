The Partridge Family cast: Who is alive and where they are now

When The Partridge Family hit the screens in 1970, almost the entire cast rose to stardom. The show rocked TV airwaves, launching successful Hollywood careers for the stars. Sadly, for some, the downsides of fame caught up with them. Discover where The Partridge Family cast is now.

The Partridge Family posing for the camera. Photo: United Archives, ABC Photo Archives (modified by author)

C’mon, Get Happy was a popular tune among fans of the American sitcom. The Partridge Family focused on the lives of a widowed mother-of-five who toured the US with her kids as a musical group. Loosely based on the real-life of the Cowsills singing group, the series captured the hearts of viewers across the globe with its laugh-out-loud comedy style and heartfelt family moments.

ABC’s The Partridge Family

Genre Musical sitcom Created by Bernard Slade Executive producer Bob Claver Country of origin United States of America Production company Screen Gems Television Original language English Number of seasons 4 Number of episodes 96 Running time 25 minutes Release date 25 September 1970- 23 March 1974

The Partridge Family cast

During an April 2014 interview with Piers Morgan, David Cassidy shared a glimpse of the impact the show had on his life, saying:

Starring in The Partridge Family was enjoyable, and it was incredible to see the joy it brought to most families.

The cast of The Partridge Family posing for a portrait in 1972. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (modified by author)

The series comprised a carefully selected ensemble that brought its storyline to life. But what have The Partridge Family’s members been up to in the decades?

Shirley Jones (90)

Shirley Jones posing for a photo in 1972 (L). The actress at the 2016 TCA Press Tour Event in California (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Jones played Shirley Partridge (the family’s matriarch and mother of five). Before starring in the series, she had won an Academy Award for her role in Elmer Gantry (1960).

During a May 2009 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the American actress revealed how The Partridge Family affected her career, saying:

My agents warned me that starring in a hit show would mean forgoing my film career. While I have no regrets, that is what happened with the musical sitcom.

Shirley, who married Marty Ingels after her divorce from Jack Cassidy, continues to act to date. According to Jones’ IMDb profile, her most notable recent role was in the 2021 film Forgiven This Gun4hire.

David Cassidy (67 at time of death)

David Cassidy at The Langham Hotel in 2009 (L). The late actor as a young man (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Did you know that David was Jones’ real-life stepson? Thrust into the limelight at an early age, he, who played lead vocalist, Keith, became a fan favourite. Sadly, his life after the show was marred by personal struggles ranging from alcoholism, extramarital affairs and bankruptcy.

While speaking to PEOPLE in February 2017, Cassidy lied about being diagnosed with dementia to conceal his drug addiction. He died of liver failure on 21 November 2017.

Susan Dey (72)

Susan Dey during a 1986 photoshoot (L). The retired actress during the 53rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards (R). Photo: Jean-Paul, Bob Riha (modified by author)

At 17, Dey portrayed Laurie in The Partridge Family. After the show, she took a role in L.A. Law, earning a Golden Globe Award in 1988.

According to Shirley’s memoir, the on-screen star has consistently declined to grace any of the show’s reunions. Susan has maintained a low profile since her appearance on Third Watch in 2004. She has been married to Bernard Sofronski since 1988.

Danny Bonaduce (65)

Danny Bonaduce smiling for the camera in 1973 (L). The retired on-screen star rocking a security guard attire (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Rick Rowell (modified by author)

Bonaduce played the redheaded middle son (Danny) of the singing family. After the show, he remained in the show business, appearing in the VH1 reality show Breaking Bonaduce in 2005.

A radio presenter, Danny hosted several shows on KZOK-FM from 2011 to 2023. In 2010, he exchanged nuptials with Amy Railsback, 23 years younger than him.

According to Page Six, the star announced his hydrocephalus diagnosis in March 2023. Three months later, he underwent a successful surgery to treat the condition. In December of the same year, Danny announced his retirement from the entertainment scene.

Brian Forster (64)

Suzanne Crough and Brian Forster during an episode of The Partridge Family. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

Brian took over the role of Chris after Jeremy Gelbwaks exited the show in 1971. As of 2002/2003, he was a racing driver and a part-time community theatre actor. His other acting roles include Fred Flintstone and Friends (1977-78) and Break a Leg (2008).

Suzanne Crough (52 at time of death)

Suzanne Crough at the Westin Los Angeles Airport in 2014 (L). The late actress posing for the camera in 1973 (R). Photo: Steve Granitz, ABC Photo Archives (modified by author)

Crough largely stayed away from the limelight after portraying the youngest Partridge sibling, Tracy. During the family’s reunion on The Today Show in March 2010, Suzanne stated that she worked as a manager at OfficeMax.

Sadly, she died of a rare form of cardiomyopathy on 27 April 2015. In a statement to TheWrap, Bonaduce paid tribute to the actress, saying:

Everyone thought I would be the first Partridge to go. Sadly, it was little Tracy.

Dave Madden (82 at time of death)

Shirley Jones and Dave Madden during an episode of The Partridge Family. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

The Canadian-born American actor gained notoriety for starring as The Partridge Family manager, Reuben Kincaid. After the show ended, he landed a recurring role in the sitcom Alice (1978-1985).

Having been in the entertainment industry for over four decades, Dave died on 16 January 2014 from complications of myelodysplastic syndrome. He was survived by his wife (Nena Arnold) and his two kids.

FAQs

The Partridge Family was created for TV by Bernard Slade and exclusively produced by Bob Claver. Below are some frequently asked questions about the series.

What members of The Partridge Family are still alive?

As of December 2024, only Shirley Jones, Susan Dey, Danny Bonaduce and Brian Forster are alive. Sadly, Suzanne Crough, David Cassidy and Dave Madden are late.

For a long time, Dey had a crush on David. After the series ended, the duo explored a romantic relationship before Cassidy called it off because he did not share her feelings.

Why did they change Chris in The Partridge Family?

Jeremy Gelbwaks was replaced after The Partridge Family Season 1 was wrapped due to personality conflicts with the producers and cast. In addition, his family relocated from Los Angeles.

What happened to the youngest girl in The Partridge Family?

Suzanne Crough succumbed to arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia at the age of 52. Her husband (William Condray) and their two daughters survived her.

Who sang in The Partridge Family?

Only Jones’ and her stepson David sang on the show. The rest of the actors lip-synched and pretended to play the instruments.

The above article highlights everything you should know about your favourite Partridge Family cast members, including their current whereabouts. Although some actors passed away, the magic the group created still lives on five decades after the sitcom ended.

