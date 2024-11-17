Heaven Down Here cast guide: Actors, characters, and fun facts

The festive season is almost here with us, and what better way to spend it than with family and friends? On Christmas Eve, you may decide to host dinner and binge-watch Heaven Down Here, where a night’s snowstorm changes the lives of four people forever. Who knows, you might create a little heaven for you and your loved ones right here on earth.

Imagine being stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve. Heaven Down Here narrates the story of four individuals forced to spend this moment together after a snowstorm hits their town. Will they make it back to their families safe and sound? Even better, this ordeal offers each of them answers to their prayers and clarity about their purpose in life.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Heaven Down Here

Genre Holiday, Drama Directed by Anne Wheeler Written by Shana Lloyd and Alison McKenzie Produced by Donald Munro Cast Tina Lifford, Richard Harmon, Krystal Joy Browna and Juan Riedinger Release date 14 December 2023 Countries of origin Canada, USA Language English Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes Production companies Hallmark Media, Lighthouse Pictures, Crown Media Productions IMDb 7.1

Is Heaven Down Here based on a true story?

Heaven Down Here (2023) was inspired by Black country singer Mickey Guyton’s 2020 hit song of the same name. During a December 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez, the artist revealed the reason why she wrote the track, saying:

I composed the song around the same time the COVID-19 pandemic started. I was looking outside my window, and the world was on fire. At the time, I knew we could all use a little more heaven down here. The song and the movie are special to me.

What is the Hallmark movie Heaven Down Here about?

The movie revolves around four disparate people whose plans for Christmas Eve are shattered due to a snowstorm. They are forced to remain put in a local diner and keep each other company until the weather conditions are favourable again.

Imani, a widowed mother of two, desperately wants to spend the holidays with her family. However, her late spouse’s medical bills and a notification from her mortgage company make this impossible.

She reluctantly takes up a holiday shift at the diner where she works. Unfortunately, Imani constantly clashes with her manager, Dan, whose personal insecurities are masked by a heartless attitude and does not embody the Christmas spirit.

A local pastor, Felix, ends up at the diner after his car breaks down near the joint. He is on a noble course, trying to secure food for his homeless flock. However, Felix feels his faith is being tested due to his son’s alienation.

Clara, a hospice nurse, questions her place in the world as her child prepares to leave the nest. She also has an obstinate patient who does not make her life and career easy.

Throughout the evening, the four bond over their shared challenges and find pockets of joy even when things only seem to get worse. Heaven Down Here’s trailer offers a glimpse into how the story unfolds.

Heaven Down Here cast members

Heaven Down Here features talented on-screen stars who help bring the storyline to life. Discover fascinating details about the show’s main characters:

Richard Harmon as Dan

The Canadian actor (33 as of 2024) was born on 18 August 1991 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He gained notoriety for portraying John Murphy in The 100 and received critical acclaim for his role in If I Had Wings.

Krystal Joy Brown as Imani

Brown is an American actress who made her Broadway debut starring in Hair. Some of her other acting credits include Big Fish, Merrily We Roll Along and Castle.

In a December 2023 interview with Big Gold Bet Media, Heaven Down Here, Imani narrated how a role in the movie was not a mere coincidence for her, stating:

My on-screen name, Imani, means faith, and I have a faith tattoo on my right ribs. For me, everything is divinely connected.

Juan Riedinger as Felix

The Canadian actor (43 as of 2024) is best known for his roles in The Romeo Section, Riverdale, and the Netflix series Narcos. A three-time Leo Award recipient, he is married to British-Canadian actress Agam Darshi.

Tina Lifford as Clara

Lifford is an American actress and playwright. She is widely recognised for starring in the Fox sitcom South Central. She has received a Black Reel Award nomination and two NAACP Image Award nominations for her role in Queen Sugar.

Other cast members include:

Phylicia Rashad as Nancy

Rhona Rees as Charlotte

Jace Fleming as Bobby

Ava Anton as Angel

Carlo Fortin as Jaime

Where does Heaven Down Here filming take place?

The 2023 Hallmark movie was filmed in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. Heaven Down Here premiered on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries TV channel on 14 December 2023.

Where can I watch the Hallmark movie Heaven Down Here?

The 84-minute drama movie can be watched with a Peacock subscription. It is also available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or Directv Stream

FAQs

Look no further if you are in the market for a movie to help you usher in the Christmas spirit. Heaven Down Here will help you set the festive mood. Below are some frequently asked questions about the show:

Who wrote Heaven Down Here?

The movie was written by Shana Lloyd and Alison McKenzie and directed by Anne Wheeler, inspired by the Heaven Down Here hit song.

Who is Mickey Guyton?

Candace Mycale Guyton (aged 41 as of 2024) was born on 17 June 1983 in Arlington, Texas, USA. In 2022, she became the first Black woman nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category at the Grammy Awards.

Is Phylicia Rashad in any Hallmark movies?

The Hollywood star played Nancy (Imani’s grandmother) in the Hallmark Mystery movie Heaven Down Here.

Heaven Down Here encompasses the themes of forgiveness, family bonding and the holiday spirit of giving. Check out the movie as we count the days to this year’s Christmas Eve.

