Who is Dan Hayhurst? Meet Pamela Anderson's fourth husband

Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American actress and model best known for starring in Baywatch. But beyond her illustrious acting career, she has a fascinating romantic history. Not only has Pamela been in four unsuccessful marriages, but she has also been in several high-profile relationships. How much do you know about her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst?

Dan Hayhurst and Pamela Anderson having a good time (L). The actress at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2024 (R). Photo: Heather Ross on Instagram, Theo Wargo via Getty Images (modified by author)

Over the years, Anderson has had her share of relationships, but her most recent flew under the radar. Little is known about her ex-husband, Dan Hayhurst, who worked as her builder and bodyguard. However, we have defied the odds to uncover lesser-known facts about the celebrity ex-spouse and the circumstances surrounding their marriage and divorce.

Dan Hayhurst’s profile summary

Full name Dan Hayhurst Gender Male Birthplace Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Pamela Anderson Profession Builder, bodyguard Famous for Being Pamela Anderson’s fourth husband

Who is Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband, Dan Hayhurst?

Scanty information exists about Dan before his marriage to the City Hunter star. During a 2021 interview on the British talk show Loose Women, Pamela described him as a good guy, saying:

He is the guy I would have ended up with if I had not gone around the world and got crazy. It feels good being with a real man.

Despite their picture-perfect union, the duo split a year after their wedding. Discover exciting facts about their time together.

Dan Hayhurst and his ex-wife Pamela Anderson during their 2020 wedding in Canada. Photo: Heather Ross

Dan Hayhurst and Pamela Anderson met while he was working on her house

In September 2020, a source told People that the actress was dating Dan after the pair had been together for a while.

They have been together during the pandemic, and she is extremely happy. Hayhurst has been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island.

While speaking on Loose Women, Pamela Anderson confirmed meeting Dan while he was working on her home.

He was working here, and I got stuck here during COVID, and we stuck together.

He married Pamela in 2020

On Christmas Eve in December 2020, Anderson exchanged nuptials with Hayhurst in a colourful ceremony at her Canadian home.

Pamela Anderson during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

I am exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me. We married on the property I had bought my grandparents 25 years ago. My parents married here and are still together. I have come full circle.

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst’s cake baker and photographer, Heather Ross, disclosed fascinating details about their wedding ceremony, stating:

Anderson was beaming with love. They were happy and focused on each other. Her bouquet featured roses for love, an olive branch for peace, pine from her home and baby’s breath to mirror new beginnings.

Dan Hayhurst separated from Pamela after a year

Anderson split from her bodyguard husband in January 2022. While speaking to Vanity Fair in 2023, she narrated how she had previously romanticised everything, including her workers.

During my home renovations, everyone was looking good, including the contractors. However, my marriage to Dan ended up being a disaster.

In January 2023, Pamela revealed to The Sunday Times how marrying her contractor was one of her biggest regrets, saying:

My last marriage was the worst of all; I cleaned, cooked, and paid for everything. So, I got out of it as soon as I could.

Actress Pamela Anderson during The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in 2023. Photo: Lionel Hahn

He was Anderson’s fourth husband

Dan was Pamela’s fourth marriage. In 1995, she married American musician Tommy Lee after they had known each other for four days.

Their union was blessed with two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. The duo divorced in 1998. In 2006, Anderson married Kid Rock. They called it quits a year later.

In 2007 and again in 2013, she married and divorced high-stakes poker player Rick Solomon. Pamela later married film producer Jon Peters for 12 days in 2020. Their marriage was annulled after she cited that it was a fraud.

Dan Hayhurst is a builder for a Canadian animal sanctuary

On 18 December 2020, RASTA Sanctuary, a Canada-based animal sanctuary, confirmed Dan as one of their own via an Instagram post that read:

Hayhurst is a hardworking individual who does a fantastic job coordinating projects and getting down and dirty to get the work done.

Dan Hayhurst’s ex-wife had donated generously to constructing the company’s new barn at the time.

FAQs

The on-screen star's love life is quite the rollercoaster. Below are some frequently asked questions about Pamela Anderson’s last husband:

How old is Dan Hayhurst?

Specific details about Dan Hayhurst’s age are not widely publicised. He prefers to keep details about his family and educational background under wraps.

Was Dan Hayhurst married before?

It is unclear whether Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband was married before his marriage to Pamela. However, for her, this was her fourth marriage.

Pamela Anderson during the 2023 Premiere of Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story at Tudum Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

What happened with Pam and Dan Hayhurst?

Dan Hayhurst and Pamela Anderson’s marriage lasted only a year before hitting the rock. They realised that they had little in common.

What does Dan Hayhurst do for a living?

As of 2020, the home-builder-turned bodyguard worked for RASTA Sanctuary. There is no official confirmation that he still works for the company today.

Dan Hayhurst is widely recognised as Pamela Anderson’s fourth husband. The duo met when he was working as a constructor at her Vancouver home. They split a year after exchanging their vows. Dan has since maintained a low-key profile.

