Who is Dan Hayhurst? Meet Pamela Anderson's fourth husband
Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American actress and model best known for starring in Baywatch. But beyond her illustrious acting career, she has a fascinating romantic history. Not only has Pamela been in four unsuccessful marriages, but she has also been in several high-profile relationships. How much do you know about her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Dan Hayhurst’s profile summary
- Who is Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband, Dan Hayhurst?
- FAQs
Over the years, Anderson has had her share of relationships, but her most recent flew under the radar. Little is known about her ex-husband, Dan Hayhurst, who worked as her builder and bodyguard. However, we have defied the odds to uncover lesser-known facts about the celebrity ex-spouse and the circumstances surrounding their marriage and divorce.
Dan Hayhurst’s profile summary
|Full name
|Dan Hayhurst
|Gender
|Male
|Birthplace
|Vancouver, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-spouse
|Pamela Anderson
|Profession
|Builder, bodyguard
|Famous for
|Being Pamela Anderson’s fourth husband
Who is Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband, Dan Hayhurst?
Scanty information exists about Dan before his marriage to the City Hunter star. During a 2021 interview on the British talk show Loose Women, Pamela described him as a good guy, saying:
He is the guy I would have ended up with if I had not gone around the world and got crazy. It feels good being with a real man.
Despite their picture-perfect union, the duo split a year after their wedding. Discover exciting facts about their time together.
Dan Hayhurst and Pamela Anderson met while he was working on her house
In September 2020, a source told People that the actress was dating Dan after the pair had been together for a while.
They have been together during the pandemic, and she is extremely happy. Hayhurst has been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island.
While speaking on Loose Women, Pamela Anderson confirmed meeting Dan while he was working on her home.
He was working here, and I got stuck here during COVID, and we stuck together.
He married Pamela in 2020
On Christmas Eve in December 2020, Anderson exchanged nuptials with Hayhurst in a colourful ceremony at her Canadian home.
I am exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me. We married on the property I had bought my grandparents 25 years ago. My parents married here and are still together. I have come full circle.
Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst’s cake baker and photographer, Heather Ross, disclosed fascinating details about their wedding ceremony, stating:
Anderson was beaming with love. They were happy and focused on each other. Her bouquet featured roses for love, an olive branch for peace, pine from her home and baby’s breath to mirror new beginnings.
Dan Hayhurst separated from Pamela after a year
Anderson split from her bodyguard husband in January 2022. While speaking to Vanity Fair in 2023, she narrated how she had previously romanticised everything, including her workers.
During my home renovations, everyone was looking good, including the contractors. However, my marriage to Dan ended up being a disaster.
In January 2023, Pamela revealed to The Sunday Times how marrying her contractor was one of her biggest regrets, saying:
My last marriage was the worst of all; I cleaned, cooked, and paid for everything. So, I got out of it as soon as I could.
He was Anderson’s fourth husband
Dan was Pamela’s fourth marriage. In 1995, she married American musician Tommy Lee after they had known each other for four days.
Their union was blessed with two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. The duo divorced in 1998. In 2006, Anderson married Kid Rock. They called it quits a year later.
In 2007 and again in 2013, she married and divorced high-stakes poker player Rick Solomon. Pamela later married film producer Jon Peters for 12 days in 2020. Their marriage was annulled after she cited that it was a fraud.
Dan Hayhurst is a builder for a Canadian animal sanctuary
On 18 December 2020, RASTA Sanctuary, a Canada-based animal sanctuary, confirmed Dan as one of their own via an Instagram post that read:
Hayhurst is a hardworking individual who does a fantastic job coordinating projects and getting down and dirty to get the work done.
Dan Hayhurst’s ex-wife had donated generously to constructing the company’s new barn at the time.
FAQs
The on-screen star's love life is quite the rollercoaster. Below are some frequently asked questions about Pamela Anderson’s last husband:
How old is Dan Hayhurst?
Specific details about Dan Hayhurst’s age are not widely publicised. He prefers to keep details about his family and educational background under wraps.
Was Dan Hayhurst married before?
It is unclear whether Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband was married before his marriage to Pamela. However, for her, this was her fourth marriage.
What happened with Pam and Dan Hayhurst?
Dan Hayhurst and Pamela Anderson’s marriage lasted only a year before hitting the rock. They realised that they had little in common.
What does Dan Hayhurst do for a living?
As of 2020, the home-builder-turned bodyguard worked for RASTA Sanctuary. There is no official confirmation that he still works for the company today.
Dan Hayhurst is widely recognised as Pamela Anderson’s fourth husband. The duo met when he was working as a constructor at her Vancouver home. They split a year after exchanging their vows. Dan has since maintained a low-key profile.
READ ALSO: Steven Greener: Facts and biography of Tamron Hall's husband
As published on Briefly, Steven Greener is one of the most influential musical entrepreneurs in the American entertainment industry. He has over thirty years of experience creating a name for himself in that niche and is financially well-off.
Steven Greener and his spouse began romantic dates around 2017 after Tamron exited NBC, but they had been acquainted long before. Discover fascinating facts about Tamron's husband, Steven Greener.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.