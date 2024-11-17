Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot: Latest news, cast, story details

‘’There can only be one’’ Most movie fans are probably familiar with this tagline from the 1986 Highlander movie that has become part of modern pop culture. While rumours of a remake of the film have been circulating for over a decade, it appears the project is finally gaining momentum. How much do you know about Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot?

Having played Geralt Rivia in The Witcher, Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes and Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Henry Cavill is expected to bring his A-game as the lead of the Highlander reboot. Although fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s production to begin in January 2025, it appears there is a slight disappointment. What is the reboot's latest news?

Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot

Genre Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Director Chad Stahelski Writers Michael Finch, Kerry Williamson, Ryan J. Condal Country of origin United States of America Language English Production company Lionsgate

Is Henry Cavill going to be in Highlander?

The British actor will star in the fantasy action-adventure film as Connor MacLeod, an immortal figure in the 1986 sequel.

In a game of swords, he has to fight other immortals and ensure he is the last man standing. On 21 May 2021, Henry took to Instagram to announce his appearance in the reboot series via a post that he captioned:

I have exciting news! I have been a fan of Highlander since I was a young boy. With my sword expertise, this is an opportunity like no other. Diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal will make this an adventure for all of us.

What has the director said about the Highlander reboot?

Did you know that the sequel will be directed by the man behind the 2014 film John Wick? Chad Stahelski took up the role in 2016 and has been preparing for the film’s production ever since.

During an August 2023 interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he revealed fascinating details about the upcoming movie, saying:

We have outstanding elements now. When you have the mantra, ‘’There can only be one,’’ you cannot kill everybody. We have ideas for days with Highlander about how to make an epic TV show.

Highlander reboot: Latest news

While speaking to Collider in November 2023, Chad vaguely shared details about Highlander’s production period and location, stating.

We do not have a date, but it may be somewhere within a year if all goes well.

Although many details remain unconfirmed about the Highlander reboot release date, the film is reportedly set to begin filming in May 2025.

However, this is a push from the originally scheduled time of January 2025. So, what is causing the delay this time? Re-shoots of Ballerina, a project of the John Wick franchise by Chad, have allegedly caused the push, as the movie is set to premiere in June 2025.

What is the Highlander reboot production status?

According to ComicBook, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Darke revealed in a company investor call that the movie was eyeing a 2026 release window. While no further details have been revealed, the filming will occur in Scotland. The film’s purported budget is $100 million.

Who are the cast members of the new Highlander movie?

The only confirmed cast of the Highlander reboot is Henry Cavill. Given that he exited from his role in The Witcher, it is easy to see him transition into another sword-wielding character.

After Stahelski’s confirmation that the reboot will use many of the same characters from the original, one can easily guess the characters needed for the show’s success.

Clancy Brown played the main villain, Kurgan. Actors like the late Ray Stevenson and Vinnie Jones were rumoured for the role. At the same time, Dave Bautista, an earlier candidate, could still fill up the intimidating character.

In his interview with Collider, Chad revealed some things about the Highlander reboot that keep him up at night.

My concern is not about the right cast or trainers because I have the right characters and the best sword people. My main struggle is how to bring all my ideas into one play. I'm curious what type of sword or action-fighting fans could be excited about in this new era.

Highlander reboot trailer

The movie’s trailer depicts how story-heavy and action-packed the reboot will be. It perfectly represents how the 1986 storyline can be reimagined and improved for an even more successful film.

Although most of the show’s concrete details remain a mystery, the trailer is a suitable holdover until more news emerges.

FAQs

The 1986 Highlander was a cult film that inspired TV spin-offs and film sequels. Below are some frequently asked questions about Henry Cavill’s reboot series:

What character did Henry Cavill play in Highlander?

Renowned on-screen star Henry Cavill is the reboot’s protagonist. He reprises Christopher Lambert’s character as the immortal Connor MacLeod.

Is the Highlander reboot slated to begin filming in January 2025?

Although initial communication confirmed that the film would begin production in January 2025, there is a slight delay. Instead, filming will start four months later, in May.

Who will play Kurgan in the Highlander reboot?

The film’s director has yet to reveal the reboot's stars. Nonetheless, this has not stopped speculation that former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista will play the show's villain.

How did Highlander end?

The 1986 film ended with Connor MacLeod defeating Kurgan and acquiring his superpowers. He returns to Scotland a mortal man who can age and have kids.

Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot is slated to begin filming in May 2025. Although the film has been cooking since 2008, fans are eager to witness Chad Stahelski’s magic come to life through the characters.

