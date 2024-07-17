What happened to Florida Georgia Line? Evolution of the country duo

Florida Georgia Line was an American country music duo founded by songwriters and vocalists Brian Kelley of Florida and Tyler Hubbard of Georgia. For over a decade, the group entertained its fans with chart-topping hits. However, in 2022, the pair shocked the entertainment industry when they announced their split. So, what happened to Florida Georgia Line?

Brian Kelley during the 2023 BMI Country Awards (L). Tyler Hubbard at the 2024 Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series (R). Photo: Jason Kempin, John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The group’s 2012 debut single, Cruise, became the best-selling digital country song and the first country hit ever to receive the Diamond certification. Some of their accolades include two Academy of Country Music Awards. But beyond the pair’s achievements, it was not always peachy between them behind the scenes. Discover exciting details about the dynamic duo’s relationship.

Florida Georgia Line’s profile summary

Band name Florida Georgia Line Nickname FGL Origin Nashville, Tennessee, USA Genres Country rock, country pop Labels Big Machine, Big Loud, Republic Nashville Years active 2010-2022 Ex-members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Social media Website Instagram Facebook (X) Twitter TikTok

What happened to Florida Georgia Line?

FGL performed together for the last time during the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. However, breakup speculations had started swirling long before then.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley (L-R) during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Original

In February of that year, Tyler told People Magazine that the duo was ‘’taking a break’’ instead of breaking up.

We are not separating. We are only taking a break from recording music together. We are simply artists. We love creating, so we began writing separately or trying different writers a few years back. Now, we are both doing that with our music.

Later, the duo confirmed their split and indefinite hiatus from touring, clarifying that there was no bad blood between them.

Why did Florida Georgia Line break up?

Florida Georgia Line’s split was primarily due to their professional indifferences. One-half of the group, Brian Kelley, wanted to pursue a solo career.

According to Audacy, despite him making the first move, Kelley opened up about how he envisioned the split differently during an appearance on the John and Tammy: San Diego’s Morning Show, saying:

When the conversation about having extra musical outlets started, the heart of where I came from was having everything stay the same but incorporate solo stuff. I did not see the need to break up. Unfortunately, we could not get on the same page while chasing separate dreams.

In 2024, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard appeared on separate episodes of the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast to discuss what transpired and what led to their breakup. On 7 May, Hubbard told the hosts:

Brian came to me and said, ‘Man, I feel like I want to do the solo thing.’ At the time, we were getting out of our first deal and were in a sweet spot, one we had worked for a decade to get to.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line during the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards in 2021. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Although Tyler tried to convince him to do five or 10 years more, Brian was adamant about pursuing a solo career while juggling FGL. Hubbard rejected the proposition, comparing it to a fake marriage per USA Today:

From an emotional standpoint, it feels like we are married, and everything is good. We love the benefits, but you cheat and expect me to be cool with it.

On the 9 May podcast episode, Brian told his side of the story, revealing the conversations about solo projects started years ago:

We have discussed extra outlets since 2016 and every two years after that. I wanted a solo career as a creative and songwriter. I tried to reshape that part of the story. I am not emotional when it comes to creativity and business. I wanted to do everything and did not think that was out of bounds.

Did Florida Georgia Line break up because of politics?

In 2020, the group made headlines after Tyler and his wife unfollowed Brian’s Instagram. Rumour swirled that the duo were experiencing tension due to their conflicting political opinions.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley during the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival at The Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris S. Covatta

Source: Getty Images

However, Hubbard cleared the air during their joint interview on SiriusXM’s Exit 209 per US Weekly:

I unfollowed Kelley for a few days during this presidential election period. I even called him and said, ’Hey buddy, I love you more in real life than on your current stories. So, I will unfollow you, but it is nothing personal. You are still my brother.’ It was not a big deal.

Will Florida Georgia Line reunite?

Neither Kelley nor Hubbard has completely shut down the idea of the band reuniting in future. While speaking to The Associated Press in May 2024, Brian shared intricate details about the duo’s dynamics, saying:

I do not know what the future holds. Right now, I am focusing on solo endeavours. I am proud of the work I have done so far.

According to Life & Style, Tyler once revealed that their communication is minimal and the changes to be made in case they reunited:

I do not know if Brian needs space, but I still reach out via text. I will never say never, but many things will have to change. Some real long conversations are inevitable. Some healing has to be done before that ever happens.

FAQs

Due to Florida Georgia Line’s success and popularity, fans are naturally eager to know the group’s status. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-country music duo:

Is Florida Georgia Line still a band?

The group split in 2022 so Brian and Tyler could pursue solo careers. The duo has produced back-to-back hits together since 2010.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard (L-R) during a 2022 interview for Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong Exhibit opening day at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

What is Brian Kelley doing now?

In March 2024, the single released the solo hit Kiss My Boots. Its lyrics allegedly sum up the nature of his current relationship with Tyler.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’What happened to Florida Georgia Line?’’ The group’s former members, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, decided to go their separate ways after producing music together for over a decade. Currently, they are both focusing on growing their solo careers.

READ ALSO: TXT members: Meet the stars of K-pop's charismatic quintet

Briefly.co.za published an interesting article about TXT's members. Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT, is a South Korean boy band that debuted on 4 March 2014.

TXT has released ten albums, including three studio albums and six EPs. The group consists of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. Discover TXT members' positions and ages.

Source: Briefly News