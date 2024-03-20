Thomas Washington, Disney's first black CEO: Fact or fiction?

If you are a movie fanatic, you have probably watched Donald Glover’s Atlanta. The Goof Who Sat By the Door, the eighth episode of the show’s final season, tells the story of Thomas Washington, Disney's first black CEO. Due to the series’ popularity and success, fans are curious if the character is real or just a product of someone’s imagination. Here is everything to know about Thomas Washington.

Atlanta’s final episode was immensely creative and regarded as the show’s greatest. Some fans have even gone as far as referring to it as the best thing to happen to TV in recent times.

Taking a peek at the episode, it is evident that this argument is not far-fetched. The main question, however, remains: Is Thomas Washington a real or fictional character? The answers you seek are detailed in this article, so stay tuned!

Full name Thomas Ronald Washington Famous as Thomas Washington Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Famous for Being Disney's first black CEO

Who is Thomas Washington in the series Atlanta?

Thomas Ronald Washington is an American animator who was Disney’s first black CEO. He had a passion for animation since he was young. Regarding his education, Ronald attended the Savannah College of Art and Design.

His dreams of joining the Disney team came true after he started experimenting with animation. Washington was the assistant animator in DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp.

In 1992, Disney’s temporary CEO passed away, and the board appointed a white man, Tom Washington. However, due to the similarity of their names, Ronald would mistakenly take up the role.

Although this confusion displeased the board, they had no choice but to keep him. During his tenure, Thomas sought to change some of the company’s policies, questioning why Mickey Mouse would own a dog pet while Goofy is also a dog.

He also plans to make the Blackest movie of all time to highlight African-American culture through A Goofy Movie project.

Is Thomas Washington real?

Washington, played by Eric Berryman, is a fictional character and not an actual person. He is featured in Atlanta season 4, episode 8, written by Francesca Sloane and Karen Joseph Adcock. The Disney Company has never appointed a black CEO, confirming that the story is fictitious.

What happened to Thomas Washington?

As Ronald's project continues, he starts verbally abusing his wife and son, Max. This results in the couple’s divorce, and Disney questions Ronald’s leadership capability. He begins emulating Goofy’s behaviour, including his laugh.

Disney offers him $75 million as compensation to terminate his contract, but he declines. News about Thomas’ death started circulating, and many wondered if it was caused by an accident.

In 1995, Ronald’s car is discovered in a lake where he has accompanied his son for swimming, but his body remains missing.

The documentary ends with his widow acknowledging that Thomas indeed made the Blackest movie of all time and that his impact is still felt today.

Who is Thomas Washington's character based on?

Ronald's character is reportedly based on the first black Disney animator, Floyd Norman. According to him, growing up in Santa Barbara, California, shielded him from racial discrimination.

Norman joined the Disney team in 1956 as an inbetweener on Sleeping Beauty. In 2021, he was inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame. Here are some of the projects Floyd has taken part in:

Film Year One Hundred and One Dalmatians 1961 The Sword in the Stone 1963 The Jungle Book 1967 Scooby Goes Hollywood 1979 A Flintstones Christmas Carol 1994 Scooby-Doo! In Arabian Nights 1994 The Hunchback of Notre Dame 1996 Cinderella II: Dreams Come True 2002 Kronk’s New Groove 2005 Free Birds 2013

Black Disney’s animators

Floyd Norman’s works paved the way for other black animators to join The Walt Disney Company. His success made the company confident in hiring other people of his race.

Below are some black cartoonists and animators who have worked for the company over the years:

Peter Ramsey

LeSean Thomas

Bruce W. Smith

Leo D. Sullivan

Brenda Banks

Who is the CEO of Disney?

Robert Allen Iger (aged 73 as of 2023) is the current CEO of The Walt Disney Company. He has seen the company’s market capitalisation increase from $48 billion to $257 billion.

Allen retired from Disney on 31 December 2021 but returned as the company’s CEO on 20 November 2022 following the immediate dismissal of his successor, Bob Chapek.

Even though Thomas Washington, Disney's CEO, may not be a real person, his story is a poignant exploration of diversity and inclusion within the entertainment industry. By spotlighting the challenges marginalised communities face in Hollywood, Atlanta offers a critical lens through which to examine power dynamics and representation.

