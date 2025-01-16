Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are working tirelessly to sign new players in the January transfer window, according to club executive Kaizer Motaung Junior

The club's sporting director said the club is fully aware that they need new players and are in constant communication with new players

Amakhosi supporters reacted on social media to say the club executive constantly makes promises that do not materialise

Amakhosi executive Kaizer Motaung Junior said the club is working tirelessly to bring in new faces during the January transfer window.

The Soweto club has been linked to several new players, but there has been activity at Naturena with only two weeks left in the January window.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has been given a R100 million transfer war chest in their bid for players such as Feisal Salum, Fawaaz Basadien, Fiston Mayele and Oswin Appollis.

Kaizer Chiefs will sign new players in the January transfer window

Watch Motaung Junior speak about their transfer plans in the video below:

According to YouTube channel Diski Fans, Motaung Junior said the club is looking to strengthen the squad while at the start of the season they brought in seven stars.

Motaung Junior said:

"It would be foolish for us not to be doing anything in this window; we have to respect our players and give them the confidence to do the job on the field, but we are aware of the areas that need strengthening. We work tirelessly every day with the technical staff, management, and committee to make sure that we make the right decisions. We are in communication with many clubs and players, but it is disrespectful to speak about another club's players. We want to let the fans, stakeholders and sponsors know that we are doing everything we can to strengthen the team."

Chiefs will face Sekhukhune on Sunday, 19 January 2025, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs are struggling to bring in new players

According to reports, Chiefs has not enjoyed successful negotiations with new players after failing to meet the valuation for Mayele and Salum.

Tanzanian midfielder Salum is valued at close to R40 million, while Chiefs recently had an R6 million bid rejected while Mayele could cost more than R20 million.

Amakhosi fans are frustrated

Chiefs fans reacted negatively on social media to say they are tired of promises from Motaung Junior and want the club to start buying players.

Ubothï Mpangazithà is frustrated:

"You've been working tirelessly since last season. Yebaba, we want players; we're tired of the same story every season."

Bedlam Bedouin predicts tough times for Chiefs fans:

"His words don't inspire hope. Looks like Chiefs fans aren't going to see anything interesting when the transfer window shuts. I'm a Pirates fan, so not really a problem to me."

Passion Paul gave some advice:

"In order to bring back the glory days to the team, you must remove Ranga, Du Preez and Sailor, then bring in two strikers and a midfielder. You got a very good coach but poor resources."

Sifiso Sibisi is not impressed:

"He said a lot of nothing. I blame Scara Ngobese for making me fall in love with this team."

Lelo MJ Marakalala wants proof:

"I will believe his words once I see those players being unveiled at Naturena."

