Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is feeling the pressure at Amakhosi after the side suffered their fifth PSL defeat of the season

Following the 1-0 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday, 12 January 2025, a young fan was filmed saying the club faces relegation and offered advice to Nabi

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying they feel for the young fan and that Nabi should consider taking his advice

Amakhosi fans from all ages are starting to voice their frustrations about Kaizer Chiefs' performance after their fifth PSL defeat of the season.

The Soweto giants lost 1-0 to Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday, 12 January 2025, much to the dismay of a young fan who said the club could get relegated if things don't change.

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered five PSL defeats under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Source: Twitter

Since taking over at the club, Nabi has had an indifferent campaign after five PSL defeats and an early exit from the Carling Knockout Cup, forcing him to seek new players in all positions.

Kaizer Chiefs gets some advice from a young fan

Watch the young fan voice his frustrations in the video below:

According to the video posted on Goal.com, a young fan could not hide his frustrations after their defeat to Arrows, and despite being a loyal supporter, he made a dire prediction.

The fan said:

"Nabi should play every like they are losing with ten minutes to go; that is what they should do. If they carry on like this, they will get relegated."

Chiefs confirmed the defeat to Arrows on their Twitter (X) profile:

Chiefs look to strengthen their squad

With the January transfer window now open, Chiefs have been linked with several new players, including Oswin Appollis, Feisal Salum, Fiston Mayele, and Toaster Nsabata.

The club will also look to offload several stars, while Nabi has an R100 million transfer war chest to sign his top targets.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi needs to improve results at the Soweto club.

Source: Twitter

Fans feel for young Chiefs supporter

Local football fans reacted to the young fan's video on social media, saying the Soweto giants should listen to his advice.

BBK29 shares the fan's pain:

"The boy just said Chiefs lost 4-0 to a team that lost to mere Magesi FC in the Carling Black Label Cup final. That's very deep, and I felt it."

OleTsotetsi admires the passion:

"This boy is smart! The energy and attitude they have when chasing the game should be the same energy and attitude they have when starting the game."

AgriGrowthBuzz says Chiefs lost a fan:

"I feel like Chiefs lost a loyal fan."

Tshepang_one liked the video:

"The boy is well informed. That Sundowns and Magesi punch at the end."

Mr_sxllo feels for the young fan:

"Even the little ones are complaining about @KaizerChiefs."

Crazy_Thanda said the fan needs help:

"Someone, please get this kid some help soon, haykhona. Do you see what your team is doing to kids?"

KMokgaga says Chiefs must up their game:

"Dear Kaizer Chiefs players, you are frustrating kids. Take his advice, and you will see things change for the better. Nabi should start every game like they are losing with 10 minutes to go."

Samito_50 blamed his parents:

"This thing of forcing children to support your team is wrong. This laaitie is supposed to support a better team, at least at this age."

Innocuous_taps made a joke:

"Yho, being this young and loving Chiefs should be against doctor's orders."

GC_INA23 says the fan needs a new team:

"The sad part is that the last time Kaizer Chiefs won a trophy, this kid's dad was still in primary school, and his mom was in pre-school."

Kaizer Chiefs could offload a new signing

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs could offload goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari despite the Rwandan only joining the club at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Chiefs are looking to improve their goalkeeping department after only managing one clean sheet this season, while they have been linked with Toaster Nsabata and Stanley Nwabali.

