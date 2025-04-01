Mamelodi Sundowns face ES Tunis in a CAF Champions League quarterfinal, with ES Tunis winning their last encounter 1-0

Sundowns remain unbeaten at home, while ES Tunis has shown resilience in away matches. Key players include Peter Shalulile and Rodrigo Rodrigues

The match kicks off at 3:00 PM CAT at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns will play Espérance Sportive de Tunis (ES Tunis) in a highly anticipated CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash today , at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM Central African Time (CAT).

ES Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Tactical Breakdown:

Mamelodi Sundowns' Strengths: Strong attacking play with Peter Shalulile leading the line. Excellent ball possession and midfield control. Solid defensive partnership with Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana. Ability to create chances through quick transitions. ES Tunis' Strengths:

Disciplined defensive structure. Experienced squad with a history of performing well in knockout games. Dangerous set-piece specialists who can capitalize on free kicks and corners.Disciplined defensive structure. Experienced squad with a history of performing well in knockout games. Dangerous set-piece specialists who can capitalize on free kicks and corners.

Head-to-Head Record:

The two teams have a recent history in the CAF Champions League.

In their last encounter on April 26, 2024, ES Tunis secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

At home, they remain unbeaten with 3 wins and 2 draws, reflecting a 60% win rate at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Team Form and Performance:

Mamelodi Sundowns:

The South African side has shown strong form in the CAF Champions League, with a record of 6 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses in their last 11 matches, boasting a win rate of 55%. ES Tunis:

The Tunisian giants have also been formidable, recording 4 wins, 5 draws, and only 1 loss in their last 10 matches, translating to a 40% win rate.

On the road, they have managed 1 win, 2 draws, and 1 loss in 4 away matches, indicating a 25% win rate as visitors.

Key Players to Watch:

Mamelodi Sundowns: Peter Shalulile – The Namibian striker is a lethal goal scorer and will be key to breaking down ES Tunis' defense. Marcelo Allende Bravo – A creative midfielder who dictates the tempo of Sundowns' play. Ronwen Williams – The goalkeeper’s shot-stopping abilities will be crucial in keeping ES Tunis at bay. ES Tunis: Rodrigo Rodrigues Silva – The Brazilian forward can be a game-changer with his flair and finishing. Mohamed Tougai – A commanding center-back, crucial in nullifying Sundowns' attack. Houssem Ghacha – A midfield engine who provides balance between attack and defense.

Predicted Lineups:

Note: Actual lineups may vary based on team strategies and player availability. Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams Defenders: Divine Lunga, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau Midfielders: Rivaldo Coetzee, Marcelo Allende Bravo, Bathusi Aubaas Forwards: Thapelo Maseko, Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro Costa ES Tunis:

Goalkeeper: Aymen Memmich Defenders: Mohamed Ben Ali, Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Tougai, Ali Ben Hmida Midfielders: Houssem Teka, Yan Medeiros Sasse, Houssem Ghacha Forwards: Ghaith Chalali, Roger Aholou, Rodrigo Rodrigues Silva

Where to Watch:

Fans can watch the match on Sabc Sport,SuperSport and also on SABC plus.

Match Prediction:

Both teams have demonstrated strong performances leading up to this quarterfinal.

Mamelodi Sundowns' unbeaten home record and ES Tunis' resilience suggest a closely contested match.

