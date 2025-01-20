AmaZulu FC have shown an interest in Kaizer Chiefs duo Mduduzi Mdantsane and Zitha Kwinika in the January 2025 transfer window

The Natal side is interested in the players that have both deemed surplus to the demands at the Soweto giants, who value the pair at a combined R20 million

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mdantasane has not been given a chance to play under Nabi, while they felt Kwinika should leave the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs duo Mduduzi Mdantsane and Zitha Kwinika have caught the interest of PSL rival AmaZulu FC.

The Soweto giants value the duo at R20 million as coach Nasreddine Nabi looks to offload players in the January transfer window to make room for new signings.

AmaZulu FC are interested in Kaizer Chiefs duo Mduduzi Mdantsane and Zitha Kwinika. Image: Mdu_08/Instagram and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Midfielder Mdantsane was sidelined with a jaw injury last season and has struggled to impress Nabi this season, while Kwinika has dropped down the pecking order at the club.

Kaizer Chiefs are willing to offload players in January 2025

AmaZulu are interested in Mdantsane and Kwinika, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs will offload several players to attract Oswin Appollis, Fiston Mayele, Feisal Salum and Stanley Nwabali.

The source said:

"Mdu remains one of the top attacking midfielders in the league, and it's just that he has been unfortunate with injuries. A change in environment is what he needs right now, and AmaZulu has shown an interest. In the coming weeks, we will see what will happen regarding the player's future."

Chiefs celebrated their victory over Sekhukhune United on their Twitter (X) profile:

Chiefs return to winning ways

Since the start of the season, Chiefs has endured an indifferent set of results after five losses and six victories in 12 matches as they sit fifth on the PSL log.

Their latest victory came on Sunday, 19 January 2025 when they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 as they bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi wants to offload players to bring in new faces during the January transfer window. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans are divided over Mdantsane and Kwinika

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to say Kwinika should be offloaded, while they felt coach Nabi did not give Mdantsane a proper chance.

Selby Dube says Mdantsane deserves another chance:

"But Nabi must give Mdu a fair chance before releasing him."

Sello Ntsamai is a fan of Mdantasane:

"That man is far better than Maart; he's unlucky."

Nick Malaosaid Nabi has failed the player:

"This guy was never given a chance by the new coach, but he was man of the match in PE against Sundowns."

Royal Ke Karma wants both players to leave:

"Let them go fast, so from that 15 million, we can buy Saleng and add some on top of that R5 million left to get Appolis. Then Chiefs will be complete."

Kyle Austin Gorge is not a fan of Kwinika:

"I was so disappointed to see Kwanika still calls himself a Kaizer Chiefs player."

Kaizer Motaung Junior promises new faces in the January transfer window

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs' sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Junior, said the club will bring in new faces during the January transfer window.

The Chiefs executive said the club is working tirelessly behind the scenes to help coach Nasreddine Nabi bring in his top transfer targets.

Source: Briefly News