Kaizer Chiefs Coach Hails Two Amakhosi Stars After Win Over Sekhukhune United

Kaizer Chiefs assistant manager Ben Youssef Khalil has hailed two players' performance against Sekhukhune United in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday afternoon.

Mfundo Vilakazi came from the bench to steal a late win for the Glamour Boys at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

It was the perfect performance from the Glamour Boys after they narrowly lost their last match against Lamontville by the same score despite being the better side in the game.

According to iDiskiTimes, Khalil singled out midfielders George Matlou and Samkelo Zwane for their performance against the Limpopo-based club.

In an interview with SuperSport TV, the Tunisian mentor claimed that Matlou and Zwane were the best players in the match.

"I think, to be honest with you, our younger players perform very well; our best players are our younger players," he said.

"The problem is we must protect them because there is a lot of pressure. Zwane, we discussed a lot with him during training; sometimes, we are angry, as if he is our son. In this game, he got his chance, and he did well.

"I think he and George Matlou were two of the best players in this game. Also, Matlou, you know he was one year without a game. He came back step by step. We have to protect our players.

"Congratulations to them, all the players, the professionals, and the young ones. Congratulations to them."

