Kaizer Chiefs Legend Names Bafana Bafana Star Who Will Fit Perfectly at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs are still in the market looking for new players to sign in the January winter transfer widow

The club's former captain, Tefu Mashamaite, names a Bafana Bafana star who will fit perfectly at the Glamour Boys if signed

The former South African international is rooting for the Soweto giants to complete the signing of the Premier Soccer League star this January

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tefu Mashamaite has named a South African international who will fit in perfectly at the club if he joins.

The Glamour Boys have not made any signings this January despite being linked with several players and Nasreddine Nabi's continuous call to bring in new quality signings.

The Soweto giants are currently fifth on the Betway Premiership table with 21 points from 14 matches played this season.

Tefu Mashamaite names the Bafana Bafana star who will fit in perfectly at Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Anesh Debiky.

Source: Getty Images

Mashamaite lauds Kaizer Chiefs' target

According to Afrik-foot, Mashamaite, in a recent interview, hails Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis and names him a perfect fit for Kaizer Chiefs if he's signed.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

The former Amakhosi captain claimed he was surprised that his former club had been wasting time trying to bring him to Naturena since last summer.

"Appollis can, and I'm surprised they are taking so long to get him. You know, he's at the prime of his football career, and I feel like he's ready for a big move to a big club, and like right now, at Chiefs, he can fit in very well," the former Kaizer Chiefs captain said.

Oswin Appollis in action during the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifying match between South Africa and Uganda. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Mashamaite also explained how the South African international would be a perfect fit for Kaizer Chiefs rather than joining Orlando Pirates.

"He can create nice combinations with the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala and Gaston Sirino. So I feel like they should be fierce because there's competition," he added.

"Like he's been linked to Pirates as well. Pirates is doing well now, so it will be attractive for him to go to Pirates. But the Glamour Boys should be aggressive because he will surely be an asset.

Kaizer Chiefs must do everything possible to convince Appollis to join them ahead of the city rivals, Orlando Pirates.

The Bucs currently have an edge over them due to their performance, and they also play continental football almost every season, unlike the Glamour Boys.

Another South African player on Kaizer Chiefs' transfer wish list is Appollis teammate at Polokwane City, Thabang Matuludi, but he's also linked with Orlando Pirates.

Kaizer Chiefs board slammed for not doing enough to help Nabi

Briefly News also reported on Kaizer Chiefs board being criticised for not doing enough to help their head coach Nasreddine Nabi in strengthening their squad.

The Glamour Boys were blamed for allowing one of their transfer target, Jayden Adams, joining Mamelodi Sundowns despite the Tunisian manager was requesting for a new attacking midfielder.

The Soweto giants still have some other options left to sign in the market, but they are still not making enough effort to bring those players to Naturena.

Source: Briefly News