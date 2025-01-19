Kaizer Chiefs lost one of the transfer targets, Jayden Adams, to Betway Premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in January.

The Brazilians and Amakhosi have been on the South African midfielder's transfer since last summer, but the defending champions eventually won the race.

Orlando Pirates were also interested in signing the former Stellenbosch FC star, but the two Soweto-based clubs couldn't prize him away from the Stellies.

Kaizer Chiefs board slammed for not helping Nabi enough

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma explained to Briefly News how the Kaizer Chiefs board is not helping Nabi enough to achieve his dream start at the club.

"It is sad to see a team like Mamelodi Sundowns that have a big squad are the ones still adding more quality players to their ranks," he said.

"Jayden Adams' signing by Sundowns is a slap on Kaizer Chiefs' board, as they are not doing enough to help Nasreddine Nabi this season.

"The man has been shouting for a new attacking midfielder and a striker since last summer, but they've failed to yield to his call, but they are watching their rivals bolster their squad with good signings.

"It's funny that Sundowns, who are top of the league, are the ones making signings, but an inconsistent Kaizer Chief side is still holding on to what it has and expects Nabi to perform magic.

"The win today came as a result of luck; even though they are the better side, the issue of not taking their chances remains."

Anuma also predicted where the Glamour Boys will finish on the log this season.

"They are fifth now after 14 games, but I don't see clinching their continental place this season," he added.

"If they make good use of this January transfer window because there's still time, then they can finish fifth or sixth, but that third-place finish will need some consistent performance and new signings to achieve that."

