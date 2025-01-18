Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of South African international Jayden Adams from Premier Soccer League rivals Stellenbosch FC.

The Brazilians want to extend their dominance in the Betway Premiership, and they have added another quality player to their ranks.

The Bafana Bafana star was linked with a summer move to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates but moved to Pretoria to join the defending champions.

Sundowns sign Adams from Stellenbosch

According to iDiskiTimes, Mamelodi Sundowns reached an agreement with the Stellies last week to sign Adams in a deal that could amount to R20 million.

The 23-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Brazilians, with two separate one-year options, which could extend his deal until July 2030.

Sundowns released a video on their X handle with a statement that reads:

"Jayden Adams is Yellow, New Year, New Colours, Masandawana; the speculation is over! It's time to welcome our exciting new midfielder to the Yellow Nation🙌 ," the statement reads.

More to follow...

